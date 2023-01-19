Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Placentia
PLACENTIA, NL,, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon; the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Keith Pearson, Mayor of the Town of Placentia.
Date:
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 p.m. [NST]
Location:
Placentia Bay Cultural Arts Centre
