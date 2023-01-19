Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Placentia

PLACENTIA, NL,, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon; the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Keith Pearson, Mayor of the Town of Placentia.

Date:    

Thursday, January 19, 2023


Time: 

1:00 p.m. [NST]


Location:  

Placentia Bay Cultural Arts Centre 
21 Patterson Drive, Town Square 
Placentia, Newfoundland and Labrador A0B 2Y0


