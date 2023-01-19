SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. ("Karyopharm" or the "Company") KPTI. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Karyopharm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2022, Karyopharm reported "successful"-though ultimately disappointing-results from its Phase 3 SIENDO Study of Xpovio for the treatment of endometrial cancer. Specifically, the treatment reduced patients' risk of disease progression or death by 30%, just barely enough to be considered statistically significant, and median progression-free survival was just 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months among patients randomized to receive a placebo.

On this news, Karyopharm's stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 20.02%, to close at $8.19 per share on February 8, 2022.

Then, on March 1, 2022, Karyopharm reported negative feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on its supplemental NDA for Xpovio based on the Phase 3 SIENDO Study results for endometrial cancer. Specifically, the FDA found that the current results would not support NDA approval as Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study's significance and overall clinical benefit for the whole population.

On this news, Karyopharm's stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 39.75%, to close at $6.26 per share on March 2, 2022.

