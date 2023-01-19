Chiplet Summit Helps Chip Designers with Heterogeneous Integration

Chiplet Summit Covers the Latest Approaches. The new Chiplet Summit will help designers develop new chips faster and cheaper. The idea of dividing large chips into small units is a powerful approach that allows for drop-in design. However, it also introduces the new stage of heterogeneous integration in which everything must be put back together. The right package must be defined, the various chiplets must be fitted into it correctly, and a new high-speed die-to-die interface must interconnect them. Chiplet Summit will have pre-conference tutorials on packaging, interfaces, and test and integration. Keynotes and sessions will discuss the use of AI, co-optimization, co-package design, FPGA controllers, signal integrity issues, the use of IP, and successful implementations. Chiplets can do a lot, but integrating them can be time-consuming and expensive without the right tools. Chiplet Summit will review what's available and how to obtain it. It will also have panels on choosing the right methods and optimizing applications, and vendors will show their approaches in the exhibit area.

"Chiplets can do much to increase chip scalability, modularity, and flexibility. But the idea only works if product developers can integrate them quickly and cheaply," said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. "Effective integration platforms require many tools. Vendors in all areas must provide a platform and support an ecosystem and open-source efforts to fill the interface and software gaps."

Chiplet Summit also offers industry-leading keynotes and an expert table session for asking questions in an informal atmosphere. It's a one-stop shop for designers and managers to learn how to take advantage of an important new chipmaking technology.

Supporting Resources -

To obtain a free press registration, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Operations Director

Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com

+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

Lance@ChipletSummit.com

+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding chiplet market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of chiplets in demanding processor, coprocessor, memory, communications, and AI/ML applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118006012/en/