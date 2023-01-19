Show Badge Get 2-for-1 Snow Tubing & Coaster Ride
The brave men and women who serve our communities and country have a special place in our hearts, and this offer is a way to show our appreciation for their dedication and hard work.”WILLIAMS, ARIZONA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law enforcement, firefighters and active U.S. military personnel get two-for-one snow play passes and Canyon Coaster rides every Monday through Thursday during Canyon Coaster Adventure Park’s Badge Days. This comes at an opportune time for those who serve our local communities and our nation that want to treat their kids to a fun-filled day in the snow. Show official badge or military ID every Monday through Thursday now through April 13, and get a free all-day snow play pass with the purchase of a general all-day pass ($40 value). This special offer is also good for the thrilling new Canyon Coaster ride for every purchase of a regular-priced ride ($20 value). The Badge Days promotion is valid for one offer per badge / ID.
“The brave men and women who serve our communities and country have a special place in our hearts, and this offer is a way to show our appreciation for their dedication and hard work,” said Canyon Coaster Adventure Park General Manager Pat Follett. “Our snow-packed hills offer the perfect relief to getaway for a day with family. As weather conditions permit, we’ll continue to make even more snow! We’re confident we’ll have snow through mid-April.”
One thing for certain is folks can count on Canyon Coaster Snow Play to have plenty of snow to play in all season long. The snow tubing park is already off to a great start this season with a base that measures over six feet of snow. A key reason for these great results is the park’s state-of-the-art snowmaking equipment. With Canyon Coaster Snow Play’s quality snowmaking efforts, it’s projected to remain open through Easter weekend in April.
Getting to the top of all the snow is easy thanks to Canyon Coaster Snow Play’s Sun Kid Carpet uphill lifts (similar to an airport terminal people-mover). It eliminates uphill climbs so parents and kids don’t tire out, and it allows them to save all their energy to enjoy as many downhill runs as they want. The snow gets groomed nightly at Canyon Coaster Snow Play to ensure best possible conditions with evenly spread snow for downhill fun. When it’s time for a winter warm-up, head inside the huge 15,000 sq. ft heated base lodge complete with a restaurant and full bar. The base lodge also offers over 12,000 sq. ft. of outdoor covered decking with three fire pits.
Of course, the two-for-one Badge Days offer is also good for the thrilling new Canyon Coaster ride. The Canyon Coaster, commonly referred to as a mountain coaster, is built directly into the mountainside and allows riders the freedom to control the speed of the ride, which can reach up to 30 mph. The family-friendly Canyon Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in The Grand Canyon State! The amusement-style ride spans several acres along the natural curvatures of the mountain and stretches over one mile on a stainless-steel-tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, and 360-degree corkscrews. This unique mountain coaster spans several acres along the snow-covered mountains, which gives guests a completely different vantage point to view the white stuff.
Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located at 700 East Route 66 in Williams, Az. is open daily for both snow tubing and the Canyon Coaster ride. Operating hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Night tubing sessions are available every Friday, Saturday, and holiday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For height requirements, pricing for each attraction, or general information visit CanyonCoasterAdventurePark.com or call 928-707-7729.
