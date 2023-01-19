CBP Officers Seize $2 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $2,000,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These significant seizures demonstrate the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to stopping drugs from crossing the border.”

Bags containing 91 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.

The second seizure occurred later that afternoon, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 22-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2011 Ford Ranger for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 18.40 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $245,790.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $2,042,371.

CBP seized the narcotics and two vehicles. Both drivers in the separate cases were arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.