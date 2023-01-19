Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Felony Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested three convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 13, Brackettville agents encountered seven subjects attempting to avoid detection near Spofford, Texas and determined they were illegally present in the United States. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Nicolas Agaton-Hernandez, 41, a Mexican national, had three previous felony convictions in Appleton, Wisconsin. Agaton-Hernandez was convicted of statutory, enticement of a minor, and sex offense against child, in 2013. He was sentenced to 12 months confinement for his first and second offense, and four years confinement for his third offense. Agaton-Hernandez was most recently deported in 2018.

Jan. 15, Del Rio agents encountered three subjects attempting to avoid detection. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Del Rio processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Jose Garcia-Ortiz, 27, a Mexican national, was convicted of online solicitation of a minor, in Georgetown, Texas in 2020. Garcia-Ortiz was sentenced to 30 days confinement and 10 years probation. He was most recently deported in 2020.

Jan. 16, Eagle Pass agents encountered six subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass, Texas. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Eagle Pass processing center. Record checks revealed that Jose Geovani Flores, 40, a Honduran national, was convicted of sexual assault second degree, in Austin, Texas in 2010. Flores was sentenced to two years confinement and was most recently deported in 2020.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.