Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $144.8 million or $2.23 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company had record annual net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to net income of $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $779.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up 35% as compared to $578.5 million for the same period of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income. Net interest income and net interest margin expanded meaningfully and our loan portfolio continued to grow while exhibiting low levels of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter caps an extraordinary year for Wintrust, and we believe that we are well-positioned to reach even higher levels of financial performance in 2023."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted

  • Net interest income increased by $55.4 million or 14% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and loan growth.
    • Net interest margin, on a GAAP basis, increased by 37 basis points to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced increases in deposit costs. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) increased by 38 basis points to 3.73%.
  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of December 31, 2022 were $630 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
  • Total assets increased by $567 million totaling $52.9 billion as of December 31, 2022 and total deposits increased by $105 million.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors coupled with strong loan growth. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-performing loans were essentially unchanged at 0.26% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. See “Asset Quality” section for more information.
  • Book value per common share increased by $2.56 to $72.12 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $61.00 as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $58.42 as of September 30, 2022.

Other items of note from the fourth quarter of 2022

  • Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate decreased as the Company recorded an approximately $1.7 million benefit to income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. See “Income Taxes” section for more information.
  • Recorded $838,000 in occupancy expense related to an unrealized loss associated with the anticipated sale of a branch facility.
  • Recorded $846,000 in operating lease equipment expense related to the impairment of an operating lease asset.
  • The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 outpaced deposit growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. Strategically growing deposits is among our most important objectives in 2023 and we believe we are well positioned to accomplish that without compromising our net interest margin guidance."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin as well as an increase in earning assets. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP), increased by 38 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced deposit rate changes. We expect that trend to continue and believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023. While Wintrust benefited significantly from being asset sensitive to interest rates in 2022, we acknowledge the uncertainty in projected interest rates and are repositioning our balance sheet to reduce our interest rate sensitivity. We expect to continue this strategy, including the use of derivative instruments, in order to mitigate potential negative impacts to our net interest margin in a declining interest rate environment.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, credit metrics related to current loan performance remained relatively stable. Non-performing loans totaled $100.7 million and comprised only 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, essentially unchanged from levels as of September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022 is approximately 1.42% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our fourth quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We remain an asset driven organization, focused on prudently growing our loan portfolio. We are confident we can raise funding to support asset growth and drive further net interest income expansion. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recently announced and pending wealth management acquisition. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution. We are very proud that Wintrust’s tangible book value per common share has increased every year since we became a public company in 1996 and you can be assured of our best efforts to maintain that trend in 2023 and beyond.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b70f58b8-5524-4ca3-8936-f89104accc4a

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as core loans increased by $794 million and niche loans increased by $250 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. See Table 1 for more information. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company increased its investment portfolio by approximately $1.5 billion. However, certain securities were called by option holders on December 31, 2022 which resulted in the recognition of a trade date receivable of $922 million as of December 31, 2022. In January 2023, the Company reinvested the trade date receivable proceeds by purchasing a similar amount of investment securities.

Total liabilities increased $408 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $136 million increase in notes payable and a $105 million increase in total deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $456.8 million, an increase of $55.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $55.4 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to robust loan growth and continued expansion of net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.71% (3.73% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.34% (3.35% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due to an 84 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 22 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 84 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an 87 basis point expansion on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks and added investment securities at higher current market rates. The 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 66 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $47.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.21% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $110.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $104.3 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans remained relatively flat totaling $100.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $97.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the recent rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $2.1 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a positive $1.4 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fees from covered call options increased $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $4.2 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense related to the Company's strong 2022 financial performance, increased employee insurance costs and higher levels of deferred compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense primarily related to lower mortgage production volume.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $14.3 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense increased by $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 which includes a $1.1 million increase in charitable donations. In addition, miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 25.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 28.53% in the third quarter of 2022. Primarily as a result of fluctuations in currency rates, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reversed approximately $1.7 million of the $2.0 million of tax expense related to GILTI (“Global Intangible Low-taxed Income”) recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The GILTI tax is a U.S. minimum tax on global profits.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of December 31, 2022 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $396.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $203,000 from the third quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decline in wealth management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.4 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $32.8 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio
On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the third quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2022 		  % or
basis point
  (bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2021
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Dec 31, 2021  
Net income   $ 144,817     $ 142,961     $ 98,757   1   %   47 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)     242,819       206,461       146,344   18       66  
Net income per common share – diluted     2.23       2.21       1.58   1       41  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.34       0.34       0.31         10  
Net revenue(3)     550,655       502,930       429,743   9       28  
Net interest income     456,816       401,448       295,976   14       54  
Net interest margin     3.71 %     3.34 %     2.54 % 37   bps   117 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)     3.73       3.35       2.55   38       118  
Net overhead ratio(4)     1.63       1.53       1.21   10       42  
Return on average assets     1.10       1.12       0.80   (2 )     30  
Return on average common equity     12.72       12.31       9.05   41       367  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)     15.21       14.68       11.04   53       417  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,142,143   4   %   6 %
Total loans(5)     39,196,485       38,167,613       34,789,104   11       13  
Total deposits     42,902,544       42,797,191       42,095,585   1       2  
Total shareholders’ equity     4,796,838       4,637,980       4,498,688   14       7  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661     $ 50,142,143        
Total loans(1)     39,196,485       38,167,613       37,053,103       35,280,547       34,789,104        
Total deposits     42,902,544       42,797,191       42,593,326       42,219,322       42,095,585        
Total shareholders’ equity     4,796,838       4,637,980       4,727,623       4,492,256       4,498,688        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 456,816     $ 401,448     $ 337,804     $ 299,294     $ 295,976   $ 1,495,362     $ 1,124,957  
Net revenue(2)     550,655       502,930       440,746       462,084       429,743     1,956,415       1,711,077  
Net income     144,817       142,961       94,513       127,391       98,757     509,682       466,151  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)     242,819       206,461       152,078       177,786       146,344     779,144       578,533  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.27       2.24       1.51       2.11       1.61     8.14       7.69  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.23       2.21       1.49       2.07       1.58     8.02       7.58  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.34       0.34       0.34       0.34       0.31     1.36       1.24  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin     3.71 %     3.34 %     2.92 %     2.60 %     2.54 %   3.15 %     2.57 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)     3.73       3.35       2.93       2.61       2.55     3.17       2.58  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.71       0.79       0.84       1.33       1.08     0.91       1.25  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.34       2.32       2.35       2.33       2.29     2.33       2.42  
Net overhead ratio(4)     1.63       1.53       1.51       1.00       1.21     1.42       1.17  
Return on average assets     1.10       1.12       0.77       1.04       0.80     1.01       1.00  
Return on average common equity     12.72       12.31       8.53       11.94       9.05     11.41       11.27  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)     15.21       14.68       10.36       14.48       11.04     13.73       13.83  
Average total assets   $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844     $ 49,118,777   $ 50,424,319     $ 46,824,051  
Average total shareholders’ equity     4,710,856       4,795,387       4,526,110       4,500,460       4,433,953     4,634,224       4,300,742  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     90.5 %     88.8 %     86.8 %     83.8 %     81.7 %   87.5 %     84.7 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     91.4       89.2       87.0       83.6       82.6        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 84.52     $ 81.55     $ 80.15     $ 92.93     $ 90.82        
Book value per common share     72.12       69.56       71.06       71.26       71.62        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)     61.00       58.42       59.87       59.34       59.64        
Common shares outstanding     60,794,008       60,743,335       60,721,889       57,253,214       57,054,091        
Other Data at end of period:      
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)     8.8 %     8.8 %     8.8 %     8.1 %     8.0 %      
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)     10.0
       9.9       9.9       9.6       9.6        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)     9.1       9.0       9.0       8.6       8.6        
Total capital ratio(5)     11.9       11.8       11.9       11.6       11.6        
Allowance for credit losses(6)   $ 357,936     $ 315,338     $ 312,192     $ 301,327     $ 299,731        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.91 %     0.83 %     0.84 %     0.85 %     0.86 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries     15       15       15       15       15        
Banking offices     174       174       173       174       173        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.  

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 490,908     $ 489,590     $ 498,891     $ 462,516     $ 411,150  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     58       57       475,056       700,056       700,055  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     1,988,719       3,968,605       3,266,541       4,013,597       5,372,603  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,243,017       2,923,653       2,970,121       2,998,898       2,327,793  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,640,567       3,389,842       3,413,469       3,435,729       2,942,285  
Trading account securities     1,127       179       1,010       852       1,061  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     110,365       114,012       93,295       92,689       90,511  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     224,759       178,156       136,138       136,163       135,378  
Brokerage customer receivables     16,387       20,327       21,527       22,888       26,068  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     299,935       376,160       513,232       606,545       817,912  
Loans, net of unearned income     39,196,485       38,167,613       37,053,103       35,280,547       34,789,104  
Allowance for loan losses     (270,173 )     (246,110 )     (251,769 )     (250,539 )     (247,835 )
Net loans     38,926,312       37,921,503       36,801,334       35,030,008       34,541,269  
Premises, software and equipment, net     764,798       763,029       762,381       761,213       766,405  
Lease investments, net     253,928       244,822       223,813       240,656       242,082  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,391,342       1,316,305       1,112,697       1,066,750       1,084,115  
Trade date securities receivable     921,717                          
Goodwill     653,524       653,079       654,709       655,402       655,149  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     22,186       23,620       25,118       26,699       28,307  
Total assets   $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661     $ 50,142,143  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 12,668,160     $ 13,529,277     $ 13,855,844     $ 13,748,918     $ 14,179,980  
Interest-bearing     30,234,384       29,267,914       28,737,482       28,470,404       27,915,605  
Total deposits     42,902,544       42,797,191       42,593,326       42,219,322       42,095,585  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,316,071       2,316,071       1,166,071       1,241,071       1,241,071  
Other borrowings     596,614       447,215       482,787       482,516       494,136  
Subordinated notes     437,392       437,260       437,162       437,033       436,938  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Trade date securities payable                       437        
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,646,624       1,493,656       1,308,797       1,124,460       1,122,159  
Total liabilities     48,152,811       47,744,959       46,241,709       45,758,405       45,643,455  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     60,797       60,743       60,722       59,091       58,892  
Surplus     1,902,474       1,891,621       1,880,913       1,698,093       1,685,572  
Treasury stock     (304 )                 (109,903 )     (109,903 )
Retained earnings     2,849,007       2,731,844       2,616,525       2,548,474       2,447,535  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (427,636 )     (458,728 )     (243,037 )     (115,999 )     4,092  
Total shareholders’ equity     4,796,838       4,637,980       4,727,623       4,492,256       4,498,688  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661     $ 50,142,143  

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 498,838     $ 402,689     $ 320,501     $ 285,698     $ 289,140   $ 1,507,726     $ 1,133,528  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3,997       5,371       5,740       6,087       7,234     21,195       32,169  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   20,349       15,621       5,790       1,687       2,254     43,447       6,606  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   1,263       1,845       1,364       431       173     4,903       173  
Investment securities   53,092       38,569       36,541       32,398       27,210     160,600       95,286  
Trading account securities   6       7       4       5       4     22       10  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   2,918       2,109       1,823       1,772       1,776     8,622       7,067  
Brokerage customer receivables   282       267       205       174       188     928       645  
Total interest income   580,745       466,478       371,968       328,252       327,979     1,747,443       1,275,484  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits   95,447       45,916       18,985       14,854       16,572     175,202       88,119  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   13,823       6,812       4,878       4,816       4,923     30,329       19,581  
Interest on other borrowings   5,313       4,008       2,734       2,239       2,250     14,294       9,928  
Interest on subordinated notes   5,520       5,485       5,517       5,482       5,514     22,004       21,983  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   3,826       2,809       2,050       1,567       2,744     10,252       10,916  
Total interest expense   123,929       65,030       34,164       28,958       32,003     252,081       150,527  
Net interest income   456,816       401,448       337,804       299,294       295,976     1,495,362       1,124,957  
Provision for credit losses   47,646       6,420       20,417       4,106       9,299     78,589       (59,263 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   409,170       395,028       317,387       295,188       286,677     1,416,773       1,184,220  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management   30,727       33,124       31,369       31,394       32,489     126,614       124,019  
Mortgage banking   17,407       27,221       33,314       77,231       53,138     155,173       273,010  
Service charges on deposit accounts   13,054       14,349       15,888       15,283       14,734     58,574       54,168  
Losses on investment securities, net   (6,745 )     (3,103 )     (7,797 )     (2,782 )     (1,067 )   (20,427 )     (1,059 )
Fees from covered call options   7,956       1,366       1,069       3,742       1,128     14,133       3,673  
Trading (losses) gains, net   (306 )     (7 )     176       3,889       206     3,752       245  
Operating lease income, net   12,384       12,644       15,007       15,475       14,204     55,510       53,691  
Other   19,362       15,888       13,916       18,558       18,935     67,724       78,373  
Total non-interest income   93,839       101,482       102,942       162,790       133,767     461,053       586,120  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   180,331       176,095       167,326       172,355       167,131     696,107       691,669  
Software and equipment   24,699       24,126       24,250       22,810       23,708     95,885       87,515  
Operating lease equipment   10,078       9,448       8,774       9,708       10,147     38,008       40,880  
Occupancy, net   17,763       17,727       17,651       17,824       18,343     70,965       74,184  
Data processing   7,927       7,767       8,010       7,505       7,207     31,209       27,279  
Advertising and marketing   14,279       16,600       16,615       11,924       13,981     59,418       47,275  
Professional fees   9,267       7,544       7,876       8,401       7,551     33,088       29,494  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   1,436       1,492       1,579       1,609       1,811     6,116       7,734  
FDIC insurance   6,775       7,186       6,949       7,729       7,317     28,639       27,030  
OREO expense, net   369       229       294       (1,032 )     (641 )   (140 )     (1,654 )
Other   34,912       28,255       29,344       25,465       26,844     117,976       101,138  
Total non-interest expense   307,836       296,469       288,668       284,298       283,399     1,177,271       1,132,544  
Income before taxes   195,173       200,041       131,661       173,680       137,045     700,555       637,796  
Income tax expense   50,356       57,080       37,148       46,289       38,288     190,873       171,645  
Net income $ 144,817     $ 142,961     $ 94,513     $ 127,391     $ 98,757   $ 509,682     $ 466,151  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991     27,964       27,964  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 137,826     $ 135,970     $ 87,522     $ 120,400     $ 91,766   $ 481,718     $ 438,187  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.27     $ 2.24     $ 1.51     $ 2.11     $ 1.61   $ 8.14     $ 7.69  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.23     $ 2.21     $ 1.49     $ 2.07     $ 1.58   $ 8.02     $ 7.58  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.31   $ 1.36     $ 1.24  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   60,769       60,738       58,063       57,196       57,022     59,205       56,994  
Dilutive potential common shares   1,096       837       775       862       976     886       792  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   61,865       61,575       58,838       58,058       57,998     60,091       57,786  

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2022(2) 		  Dec 31,
2021
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 156,297   $ 216,062   $ 294,688   $ 296,548   $ 473,102 NM     (67 )%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   143,638     160,098     218,544     309,997     344,810 (41 )   (58 )
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 299,935   $ 376,160   $ 513,232   $ 606,545   $ 817,912 (80 )%   (63 )%
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 5,852,166   $ 5,818,959   $ 5,502,584   $ 5,348,266   $ 5,346,084 2 %   9 %
Asset-based lending   1,473,344     1,545,038     1,552,033     1,365,297     1,299,869 (18 )   13  
Municipal   668,235     608,234     535,586     533,357     536,498 39     25  
Leases   1,840,928     1,582,359     1,592,329     1,481,368     1,454,099 65     27  
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   76,877     66,957     55,941     57,037     51,464 59     49  
Commercial construction   1,102,098     1,176,407     1,145,602     1,055,972     1,034,988 (25 )   6  
Land   307,955     282,147     304,775     283,397     269,752 36     14  
Office   1,337,176     1,269,729     1,321,745     1,273,705     1,285,686 21     4  
Industrial   1,836,276     1,777,658     1,746,280     1,668,516     1,585,808 13     16  
Retail   1,304,444     1,331,316     1,331,059     1,395,021     1,429,567 (8 )   (9 )
Multi-family   2,560,709     2,305,433     2,171,583     2,175,875     2,043,754 44     25  
Mixed use and other   1,425,412     1,368,537     1,330,220     1,325,551     1,289,267 16     11  
Home equity   332,698     328,822     325,826     321,435     335,155 5     (1 )
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   2,207,595     2,086,795     1,965,051     1,749,889     1,606,271 23     37  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   80,701     57,161     34,764     13,520     22,707 NM     NM  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   84,087     91,503     79,092     36,576     8,121 (32 )   NM  
Total core loans $ 22,490,701   $ 21,697,055   $ 20,994,470   $ 20,084,782   $ 19,599,090 15 %   15 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,169,623   $ 1,118,478   $ 1,136,929   $ 1,181,761   $ 1,227,234 18 %   (5 )%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   237,392     297,374     398,085     261,847     359,818 (80 )   (34 )
Community Advantage - homeowners association   380,875     365,967     341,095     324,383     308,286 16     24  
Insurance agency lending   897,678     879,183     906,375     833,720     813,897 8     10  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   5,103,820     4,983,795     4,781,042     4,271,828     4,178,474 10     22  
Canada property & casualty insurance   745,639     729,545     760,405     665,580     677,013 9     10  
Life insurance   8,090,998     8,004,856     7,608,433     7,354,163     7,042,810 4     15  
Consumer and other   50,836     47,702     44,180     48,519     24,199 26     NM  
Total niche loans $ 16,676,861   $ 16,426,900   $ 15,976,544   $ 14,941,801   $ 14,631,731 6 %   14 %
                         
Commercial PPP loans:                        
Originated in 2020 $ 7,898   $ 8,724   $ 18,547   $ 40,016   $ 74,412 (38 )%   (89 )%
Originated in 2021   21,025     34,934     63,542     213,948     483,871 NM     (96 )
Total commercial PPP loans $ 28,923   $ 43,658   $ 82,089   $ 253,964   $ 558,283 NM     (95 )%
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,196,485   $ 38,167,613   $ 37,053,103   $ 35,280,547   $ 34,789,104 11 %   13 %

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2022(1) 		  Dec 31,
2021
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 12,668,160     $ 13,529,277     $ 13,855,844     $ 13,748,918     $ 14,179,980   (25 )%   (11 )%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,591,986       5,676,122       5,918,908       5,089,724       4,646,944   (6 )   20  
Wealth management deposits(2)   2,463,833       2,988,195       3,182,407       2,542,995       2,612,759   (70 )   (6 )
Money market   12,886,795       12,538,489       12,273,350       13,012,460       12,840,432   11      
Savings   4,556,635       3,988,790       3,686,596       4,089,230       3,846,681   56     18  
Time certificates of deposit   4,735,135       4,076,318       3,676,221       3,735,995       3,968,789   64     19  
Total deposits $ 42,902,544     $ 42,797,191     $ 42,593,326     $ 42,219,322     $ 42,095,585   1 %   2 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   30 %     32 %     33 %     32 %     34 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   13       13       13       12       11        
Wealth management deposits(2)   5       7       7       6       6        
Money market   30       29       29       31       31        
Savings   11       9       9       10       9        
Time certificates of deposit   11       10       9       9       9        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)  Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months   $ 988,118   2.04 %
4-6 months     929,448   1.89  
7-9 months     815,885   1.56  
10-12 months     894,365   2.06  
13-18 months     654,059   2.32  
19-24 months     233,827   2.03  
24+ months     219,433   2.20  
Total   $ 4,735,135   1.98 %

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)   $ 2,449,889     $ 3,039,907     $ 3,265,607     $ 4,563,726     $ 6,148,165  
Investment securities(2)     7,310,383       6,655,215       6,589,947       6,378,022       5,317,351  
FHLB and FRB stock     185,290       142,304       136,930       135,912       135,414  
Liquidity management assets(3)     9,945,562       9,837,426       9,992,484       11,077,660       11,600,930  
Other earning assets(3)(4)     18,585       21,805       24,059       25,192       28,298  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     308,639       455,342       560,707       664,019       827,672  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)     38,566,871       37,431,126       35,860,329       34,830,520       33,677,777  
Total earning assets(3)     48,839,657       47,745,699       46,437,579       46,597,391       46,134,677  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (252,827 )     (260,270 )     (260,547 )     (253,080 )     (254,874 )
Cash and due from banks     475,691       458,263       476,741       481,634       468,331  
Other assets     3,025,097       2,779,002       2,699,653       2,675,899       2,770,643  
Total assets   $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844     $ 49,118,777  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,598,291     $ 5,789,368     $ 5,230,702     $ 4,788,272     $ 4,439,242  
Wealth management deposits     2,883,247       3,078,764       2,835,267       2,505,800       2,646,879  
Money market accounts     12,319,842       12,037,412       11,892,948       12,773,805       12,665,167  
Savings accounts     4,403,113       3,862,579       3,882,856       3,904,299       3,766,037  
Time deposits     4,023,232       3,675,930       3,687,778       3,861,371       4,058,282  
Interest-bearing deposits     29,227,725       28,444,053       27,529,551       27,833,547       27,575,607  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,088,201       1,403,573       1,197,390       1,241,071       1,241,073  
Other borrowings     480,553       478,909       489,779       494,267       501,933  
Subordinated notes     437,312       437,191       437,084       436,966       436,861  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     32,487,357       31,017,292       29,907,370       30,259,417       30,009,040  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     13,404,036       13,731,219       13,805,128       13,734,064       13,640,270  
Other liabilities     1,485,369       1,178,796       1,114,818       1,007,903       1,035,514  
Equity     4,710,856       4,795,387       4,526,110       4,500,460       4,433,953  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844     $ 49,118,777  
                     
Net free funds/contribution(6)   $ 16,352,300     $ 16,728,407     $ 16,530,209     $ 16,337,974     $ 16,125,637  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 21,612     $ 17,466     $ 7,154     $ 2,118     $ 2,427  
Investment securities     53,630       39,071       37,013       32,863       27,696  
FHLB and FRB stock     2,918       2,109       1,823       1,772       1,776  
Liquidity management assets(1)     78,160       58,646       45,990       36,753       31,899  
Other earning assets(1)     289       275       210       181       194  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     3,997       5,371       5,740       6,087       7,234  
Loans, net of unearned income(1)     500,432       403,719       321,069       286,125       289,557  
Total interest income   $ 582,878     $ 468,011     $ 373,009     $ 329,146     $ 328,884  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 14,982     $ 8,041     $ 2,553     $ 1,990     $ 1,913  
Wealth management deposits     14,079       11,068       3,685       918       1,402  
Money market accounts     45,468       18,916       8,559       7,648       7,658  
Savings accounts     8,421       2,130       347       336       345  
Time deposits     12,497       5,761       3,841       3,962       5,254  
Interest-bearing deposits     95,447       45,916       18,985       14,854       16,572  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     13,823       6,812       4,878       4,816       4,923  
Other borrowings     5,313       4,008       2,734       2,239       2,250  
Subordinated notes     5,520       5,485       5,517       5,482       5,514  
Junior subordinated debentures     3,826       2,809       2,050       1,567       2,744  
Total interest expense   $ 123,929     $ 65,030     $ 34,164     $ 28,958     $ 32,003  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (2,133 )     (1,533 )     (1,041 )     (894 )     (905 )
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)     456,816       401,448       337,804       299,294       295,976  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     2,133       1,533       1,041       894       905  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   $ 458,949     $ 402,981     $ 338,845     $ 300,188     $ 296,881  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   3.50 %   2.28 %   0.88 %   0.19 %   0.16 %
Investment securities   2.91     2.33     2.25     2.09     2.07  
FHLB and FRB stock   6.25     5.88     5.34     5.29     5.20  
Liquidity management assets   3.12     2.37     1.85     1.35     1.09  
Other earning assets   6.17     5.01     3.49     2.91     2.71  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5.14     4.68     4.11     3.72     3.47  
Loans, net of unearned income   5.15     4.28     3.59     3.33     3.41  
Total earning assets   4.73 %   3.89 %   3.22 %   2.86 %   2.83 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   1.06 %   0.55 %   0.20 %   0.17 %   0.17 %
Wealth management deposits   1.94     1.43     0.52     0.15     0.21  
Money market accounts   1.46     0.62     0.29     0.24     0.24  
Savings accounts   0.76     0.22     0.04     0.03     0.04  
Time deposits   1.23     0.62     0.42     0.42     0.51  
Interest-bearing deposits   1.30     0.64     0.28     0.22     0.24  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.63     1.93     1.63     1.57     1.57  
Other borrowings   4.39     3.32     2.24     1.84     1.78  
Subordinated notes   5.05     5.02     5.05     5.02     5.05  
Junior subordinated debentures   5.90     4.33     3.20     2.47     4.23  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.51 %   0.83 %   0.46 %   0.39 %   0.42 %
                     
Interest rate spread(1)(2)   3.22 %   3.06 %   2.76 %   2.47 %   2.41 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Net free funds/contribution(3)   0.51     0.29     0.17     0.14     0.14  
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)   3.71 %   3.34 %   2.92 %   2.60 %   2.54 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.01     0.01     0.01     0.01  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)   3.73 %   3.35 %   2.93 %   2.61 %   2.55 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
fortwelve months ended, 		Interest
fortwelve months ended, 		Yield/Rate
fortwelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,323,196     $ 4,840,048   $ 48,350     $ 6,779   1.45 %   0.14 %
Investment securities(2)   6,735,732       4,779,313     162,577       97,258   2.41     2.03  
FHLB and FRB stock   150,223       135,873     8,622       7,067   5.74     5.20  
Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,209,151     $ 9,755,234   $ 219,549     $ 111,104   2.15 %   1.14 %
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)   22,391       25,096     955       657   4.27     2.62  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   496,088       959,457     21,195       32,169   4.27     3.35  
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)   36,684,528       33,051,043     1,511,345       1,135,155   4.12     3.43  
Total earning assets(4) $ 47,412,158     $ 43,790,830   $ 1,753,044     $ 1,279,085   3.70 %   2.92 %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (256,690 )     (284,163 )            
Cash and due from banks   473,025       432,836              
Other assets   2,795,826       2,884,548              
Total assets $ 50,424,319     $ 46,824,051              
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,355,077     $ 4,029,662   $ 27,566     $ 7,739   0.51 %   0.19 %
Wealth management deposits   2,827,497       2,361,412     29,750       4,534   1.05     0.19  
Money market accounts   12,254,159       11,801,788     80,591       32,031   0.66     0.27  
Savings accounts   4,014,166       3,734,162     11,234       1,583   0.28     0.04  
Time deposits   3,812,148       4,447,871     26,061       42,232   0.68     0.95  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 28,263,047     $ 26,374,895   $ 175,202     $ 88,119   0.62 %   0.33 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,484,663       1,236,478     30,329       19,581   2.04     1.58  
Other borrowings   485,820       514,657     14,294       9,928   2.94     1.93  
Subordinated notes   437,139       436,697     22,004       21,983   5.03     5.03  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566     10,252       10,916   4.10     4.25  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 30,924,235     $ 28,816,293   $ 252,081     $ 150,527   0.81 %   0.52 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   13,667,879       12,638,518              
Other liabilities   1,197,981       1,068,498              
Equity   4,634,224       4,300,742              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,424,319     $ 46,824,051              
Interest rate spread(4)(7)             2.89 %   2.40 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         (5,601 )     (3,601 ) (0.02 )   (0.01 )
Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 16,487,923     $ 14,974,537         0.28     0.18  
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)       $ 1,495,362     $ 1,124,957   3.15 %   2.57 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         5,601       3,601   0.02     0.01  
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)       $ 1,500,963     $ 1,128,558   3.17 %   2.58 %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2022   7.2 %   3.8 %   (5.0 )%   (12.1 )%
Sep 30, 2022   12.9     7.1     (8.7 )   (18.9 )
Jun 30, 2022   17.0     9.0     (12.6 )   (23.8 )
Mar 31, 2022   21.4     11.0     (11.3 )   (18.7 )
Dec 31, 2021   25.3     12.4     (8.5 )   (15.8 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2022 5.6 %   3.0 %   (2.9 )%   (6.8 )%
Sep 30, 2022 6.5     3.6     (3.9 )   (8.6 )
Jun 30, 2022 10.2     5.3     (6.9 )   (14.3 )
Mar 31, 2022 11.2     5.8     (7.1 )   (12.4 )
Dec 31, 2021 13.9     6.9     (5.6 )   (10.8 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period
As of December 31, 2022 One year or
less 		  From one to
five years 		  From five to
fifteen years		   After fifteen
years		   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 555,594   $ 2,534,527   $ 1,592,024   $ 12,925   $ 4,695,070
Variable rate   7,852,693     1,352     49         7,854,094
Total commercial $ 8,408,287   $ 2,535,879   $ 1,592,073   $ 12,925   $ 12,549,164
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate   430,152     2,744,033     607,770     46,352     3,828,307
Variable rate   6,102,383     20,257             6,122,640
Total commercial real estate $ 6,532,535   $ 2,764,290   $ 607,770   $ 46,352   $ 9,950,947
Home equity                  
Fixed rate   11,960     3,185         144     15,289
Variable rate   317,409                 317,409
Total home equity $ 329,369   $ 3,185   $   $ 144   $ 332,698
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate   20,048     3,960     30,245     1,032,018     1,086,271
Variable rate   63,242     238,405     984,465         1,286,112
Total residential real estate $ 83,290   $ 242,365   $ 1,014,710   $ 1,032,018   $ 2,372,383
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate   5,695,585     153,874             5,849,459
Variable rate                  
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 5,695,585   $ 153,874   $   $   $ 5,849,459
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate   91,363     470,117     22,185         583,665
Variable rate   7,507,333                 7,507,333
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,598,696   $ 470,117   $ 22,185   $   $ 8,090,998
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate   12,335     5,032     11     482     17,860
Variable rate   32,976                 32,976
Total consumer and other $ 45,311   $ 5,032   $ 11   $ 482   $ 50,836
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate   6,817,037     5,914,728     2,252,235     1,091,921     16,075,921
Variable rate   21,876,036     260,014     984,514         23,120,564
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 28,693,073   $ 6,174,742   $ 3,236,749   $ 1,091,921   $ 39,196,485
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
Prime                 $ 3,850,970
One- month LIBOR                   3,349,999
Three- month LIBOR                   122,551
Twelve- month LIBOR                   3,582,952
One- year CMT                   3,812,549
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   84,837
SOFR tenors                   7,670,959
Ameribor tenors                   336,618
BSBY tenors                   39,185
Other                   269,944
Total variable rate                 $ 23,120,564

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Graph available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af5c30bf-cfcb-48dd-a1d5-f5753b798a27

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR and SOFR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $3.3 billion tied to one-month LIBOR, $3.6 billion tied to twelve-month LIBOR and $6.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    Prime   1-month
LIBOR 		  12-month
LIBOR 		  1-month
SOFR 		 
Fourth Quarter 2022   125 bps 125 bps 70 bps 132 bps
Third Quarter 2022   150   135   116   135  
Second Quarter 2022   125   134  