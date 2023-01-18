Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $144.8 million or $2.23 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company had record annual net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to net income of $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $779.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up 35% as compared to $578.5 million for the same period of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income. Net interest income and net interest margin expanded meaningfully and our loan portfolio continued to grow while exhibiting low levels of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter caps an extraordinary year for Wintrust, and we believe that we are well-positioned to reach even higher levels of financial performance in 2023."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted

Net interest income increased by $55.4 million or 14% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and loan growth. Net interest margin, on a GAAP basis, increased by 37 basis points to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced increases in deposit costs. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) increased by 38 basis points to 3.73%.

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of December 31, 2022 were $630 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.

Total assets increased by $567 million totaling $52.9 billion as of December 31, 2022 and total deposits increased by $105 million.

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors coupled with strong loan growth. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-performing loans were essentially unchanged at 0.26% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. See “Asset Quality” section for more information.

Book value per common share increased by $2.56 to $72.12 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $61.00 as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $58.42 as of September 30, 2022.

Other items of note from the fourth quarter of 2022

Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The effective tax rate decreased as the Company recorded an approximately $1.7 million benefit to income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. See “Income Taxes” section for more information.

Recorded $838,000 in occupancy expense related to an unrealized loss associated with the anticipated sale of a branch facility.

Recorded $846,000 in operating lease equipment expense related to the impairment of an operating lease asset.

The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 outpaced deposit growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. Strategically growing deposits is among our most important objectives in 2023 and we believe we are well positioned to accomplish that without compromising our net interest margin guidance."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin as well as an increase in earning assets. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP), increased by 38 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced deposit rate changes. We expect that trend to continue and believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023. While Wintrust benefited significantly from being asset sensitive to interest rates in 2022, we acknowledge the uncertainty in projected interest rates and are repositioning our balance sheet to reduce our interest rate sensitivity. We expect to continue this strategy, including the use of derivative instruments, in order to mitigate potential negative impacts to our net interest margin in a declining interest rate environment.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, credit metrics related to current loan performance remained relatively stable. Non-performing loans totaled $100.7 million and comprised only 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, essentially unchanged from levels as of September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022 is approximately 1.42% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our fourth quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We remain an asset driven organization, focused on prudently growing our loan portfolio. We are confident we can raise funding to support asset growth and drive further net interest income expansion. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recently announced and pending wealth management acquisition. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution. We are very proud that Wintrust’s tangible book value per common share has increased every year since we became a public company in 1996 and you can be assured of our best efforts to maintain that trend in 2023 and beyond.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as core loans increased by $794 million and niche loans increased by $250 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. See Table 1 for more information. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company increased its investment portfolio by approximately $1.5 billion. However, certain securities were called by option holders on December 31, 2022 which resulted in the recognition of a trade date receivable of $922 million as of December 31, 2022. In January 2023, the Company reinvested the trade date receivable proceeds by purchasing a similar amount of investment securities.

Total liabilities increased $408 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $136 million increase in notes payable and a $105 million increase in total deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $456.8 million, an increase of $55.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $55.4 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to robust loan growth and continued expansion of net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.71% (3.73% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.34% (3.35% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due to an 84 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 22 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 84 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an 87 basis point expansion on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks and added investment securities at higher current market rates. The 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 66 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $47.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.21% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $110.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $104.3 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans remained relatively flat totaling $100.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $97.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the recent rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $2.1 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a positive $1.4 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fees from covered call options increased $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $4.2 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense related to the Company's strong 2022 financial performance, increased employee insurance costs and higher levels of deferred compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense primarily related to lower mortgage production volume.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $14.3 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense increased by $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 which includes a $1.1 million increase in charitable donations. In addition, miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 25.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 28.53% in the third quarter of 2022. Primarily as a result of fluctuations in currency rates, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reversed approximately $1.7 million of the $2.0 million of tax expense related to GILTI (“Global Intangible Low-taxed Income”) recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The GILTI tax is a U.S. minimum tax on global profits.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of December 31, 2022 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $396.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $203,000 from the third quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decline in wealth management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.4 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $32.8 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the third quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

3rd Quarter

2022 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

4th Quarter

2021 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Net income $ 144,817 $ 142,961 $ 98,757 1 % 47 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 242,819 206,461 146,344 18 66 Net income per common share – diluted 2.23 2.21 1.58 1 41 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.31 — 10 Net revenue(3) 550,655 502,930 429,743 9 28 Net interest income 456,816 401,448 295,976 14 54 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.34 % 2.54 % 37 bps 117 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.73 3.35 2.55 38 118 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.63 1.53 1.21 10 42 Return on average assets 1.10 1.12 0.80 (2 ) 30 Return on average common equity 12.72 12.31 9.05 41 367 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 15.21 14.68 11.04 53 417 At end of period Total assets $ 52,949,649 $ 52,382,939 $ 50,142,143 4 % 6 % Total loans(5) 39,196,485 38,167,613 34,789,104 11 13 Total deposits 42,902,544 42,797,191 42,095,585 1 2 Total shareholders’ equity 4,796,838 4,637,980 4,498,688 14 7

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 52,949,649 $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 Total loans(1) 39,196,485 38,167,613 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 Total deposits 42,902,544 42,797,191 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 Total shareholders’ equity 4,796,838 4,637,980 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 456,816 $ 401,448 $ 337,804 $ 299,294 $ 295,976 $ 1,495,362 $ 1,124,957 Net revenue(2) 550,655 502,930 440,746 462,084 429,743 1,956,415 1,711,077 Net income 144,817 142,961 94,513 127,391 98,757 509,682 466,151 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 242,819 206,461 152,078 177,786 146,344 779,144 578,533 Net income per common share – Basic 2.27 2.24 1.51 2.11 1.61 8.14 7.69 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.23 2.21 1.49 2.07 1.58 8.02 7.58 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.31 1.36 1.24 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.34 % 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % 3.15 % 2.57 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.73 3.35 2.93 2.61 2.55 3.17 2.58 Non-interest income to average assets 0.71 0.79 0.84 1.33 1.08 0.91 1.25 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.34 2.32 2.35 2.33 2.29 2.33 2.42 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.63 1.53 1.51 1.00 1.21 1.42 1.17 Return on average assets 1.10 1.12 0.77 1.04 0.80 1.01 1.00 Return on average common equity 12.72 12.31 8.53 11.94 9.05 11.41 11.27 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 15.21 14.68 10.36 14.48 11.04 13.73 13.83 Average total assets $ 52,087,618 $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 50,424,319 $ 46,824,051 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,710,856 4,795,387 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,634,224 4,300,742 Average loans to average deposits ratio 90.5 % 88.8 % 86.8 % 83.8 % 81.7 % 87.5 % 84.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 91.4 89.2 87.0 83.6 82.6 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 84.52 $ 81.55 $ 80.15 $ 92.93 $ 90.82 Book value per common share 72.12 69.56 71.06 71.26 71.62 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 61.00 58.42 59.87 59.34 59.64 Common shares outstanding 60,794,008 60,743,335 60,721,889 57,253,214 57,054,091 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 8.8 % 8.8 % 8.8 % 8.1 % 8.0 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.0

9.9 9.9 9.6 9.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.1 9.0 9.0 8.6 8.6 Total capital ratio(5) 11.9 11.8 11.9 11.6 11.6 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 357,936 $ 315,338 $ 312,192 $ 301,327 $ 299,731 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.86 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 174 174 173 174 173

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 490,908 $ 489,590 $ 498,891 $ 462,516 $ 411,150 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 58 57 475,056 700,056 700,055 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,988,719 3,968,605 3,266,541 4,013,597 5,372,603 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,243,017 2,923,653 2,970,121 2,998,898 2,327,793 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,640,567 3,389,842 3,413,469 3,435,729 2,942,285 Trading account securities 1,127 179 1,010 852 1,061 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 110,365 114,012 93,295 92,689 90,511 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 224,759 178,156 136,138 136,163 135,378 Brokerage customer receivables 16,387 20,327 21,527 22,888 26,068 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 299,935 376,160 513,232 606,545 817,912 Loans, net of unearned income 39,196,485 38,167,613 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 Allowance for loan losses (270,173 ) (246,110 ) (251,769 ) (250,539 ) (247,835 ) Net loans 38,926,312 37,921,503 36,801,334 35,030,008 34,541,269 Premises, software and equipment, net 764,798 763,029 762,381 761,213 766,405 Lease investments, net 253,928 244,822 223,813 240,656 242,082 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,391,342 1,316,305 1,112,697 1,066,750 1,084,115 Trade date securities receivable 921,717 — — — — Goodwill 653,524 653,079 654,709 655,402 655,149 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 22,186 23,620 25,118 26,699 28,307 Total assets $ 52,949,649 $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,668,160 $ 13,529,277 $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 Interest-bearing 30,234,384 29,267,914 28,737,482 28,470,404 27,915,605 Total deposits 42,902,544 42,797,191 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,316,071 2,316,071 1,166,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 Other borrowings 596,614 447,215 482,787 482,516 494,136 Subordinated notes 437,392 437,260 437,162 437,033 436,938 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — — — 437 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,646,624 1,493,656 1,308,797 1,124,460 1,122,159 Total liabilities 48,152,811 47,744,959 46,241,709 45,758,405 45,643,455 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 60,797 60,743 60,722 59,091 58,892 Surplus 1,902,474 1,891,621 1,880,913 1,698,093 1,685,572 Treasury stock (304 ) — — (109,903 ) (109,903 ) Retained earnings 2,849,007 2,731,844 2,616,525 2,548,474 2,447,535 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (427,636 ) (458,728 ) (243,037 ) (115,999 ) 4,092 Total shareholders’ equity 4,796,838 4,637,980 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 52,949,649 $ 52,382,939 $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 498,838 $ 402,689 $ 320,501 $ 285,698 $ 289,140 $ 1,507,726 $ 1,133,528 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,997 5,371 5,740 6,087 7,234 21,195 32,169 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,349 15,621 5,790 1,687 2,254 43,447 6,606 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,263 1,845 1,364 431 173 4,903 173 Investment securities 53,092 38,569 36,541 32,398 27,210 160,600 95,286 Trading account securities 6 7 4 5 4 22 10 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 2,918 2,109 1,823 1,772 1,776 8,622 7,067 Brokerage customer receivables 282 267 205 174 188 928 645 Total interest income 580,745 466,478 371,968 328,252 327,979 1,747,443 1,275,484 Interest expense Interest on deposits 95,447 45,916 18,985 14,854 16,572 175,202 88,119 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,823 6,812 4,878 4,816 4,923 30,329 19,581 Interest on other borrowings 5,313 4,008 2,734 2,239 2,250 14,294 9,928 Interest on subordinated notes 5,520 5,485 5,517 5,482 5,514 22,004 21,983 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,826 2,809 2,050 1,567 2,744 10,252 10,916 Total interest expense 123,929 65,030 34,164 28,958 32,003 252,081 150,527 Net interest income 456,816 401,448 337,804 299,294 295,976 1,495,362 1,124,957 Provision for credit losses 47,646 6,420 20,417 4,106 9,299 78,589 (59,263 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 409,170 395,028 317,387 295,188 286,677 1,416,773 1,184,220 Non-interest income Wealth management 30,727 33,124 31,369 31,394 32,489 126,614 124,019 Mortgage banking 17,407 27,221 33,314 77,231 53,138 155,173 273,010 Service charges on deposit accounts 13,054 14,349 15,888 15,283 14,734 58,574 54,168 Losses on investment securities, net (6,745 ) (3,103 ) (7,797 ) (2,782 ) (1,067 ) (20,427 ) (1,059 ) Fees from covered call options 7,956 1,366 1,069 3,742 1,128 14,133 3,673 Trading (losses) gains, net (306 ) (7 ) 176 3,889 206 3,752 245 Operating lease income, net 12,384 12,644 15,007 15,475 14,204 55,510 53,691 Other 19,362 15,888 13,916 18,558 18,935 67,724 78,373 Total non-interest income 93,839 101,482 102,942 162,790 133,767 461,053 586,120 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 180,331 176,095 167,326 172,355 167,131 696,107 691,669 Software and equipment 24,699 24,126 24,250 22,810 23,708 95,885 87,515 Operating lease equipment 10,078 9,448 8,774 9,708 10,147 38,008 40,880 Occupancy, net 17,763 17,727 17,651 17,824 18,343 70,965 74,184 Data processing 7,927 7,767 8,010 7,505 7,207 31,209 27,279 Advertising and marketing 14,279 16,600 16,615 11,924 13,981 59,418 47,275 Professional fees 9,267 7,544 7,876 8,401 7,551 33,088 29,494 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,436 1,492 1,579 1,609 1,811 6,116 7,734 FDIC insurance 6,775 7,186 6,949 7,729 7,317 28,639 27,030 OREO expense, net 369 229 294 (1,032 ) (641 ) (140 ) (1,654 ) Other 34,912 28,255 29,344 25,465 26,844 117,976 101,138 Total non-interest expense 307,836 296,469 288,668 284,298 283,399 1,177,271 1,132,544 Income before taxes 195,173 200,041 131,661 173,680 137,045 700,555 637,796 Income tax expense 50,356 57,080 37,148 46,289 38,288 190,873 171,645 Net income $ 144,817 $ 142,961 $ 94,513 $ 127,391 $ 98,757 $ 509,682 $ 466,151 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 27,964 27,964 Net income applicable to common shares $ 137,826 $ 135,970 $ 87,522 $ 120,400 $ 91,766 $ 481,718 $ 438,187 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.27 $ 2.24 $ 1.51 $ 2.11 $ 1.61 $ 8.14 $ 7.69 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.23 $ 2.21 $ 1.49 $ 2.07 $ 1.58 $ 8.02 $ 7.58 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 1.36 $ 1.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding 60,769 60,738 58,063 57,196 57,022 59,205 56,994 Dilutive potential common shares 1,096 837 775 862 976 886 792 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 61,865 61,575 58,838 58,058 57,998 60,091 57,786

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(1) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022(2) Dec 31,

2021 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 156,297 $ 216,062 $ 294,688 $ 296,548 $ 473,102 NM (67 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 143,638 160,098 218,544 309,997 344,810 (41 ) (58 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 299,935 $ 376,160 $ 513,232 $ 606,545 $ 817,912 (80 )% (63 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,852,166 $ 5,818,959 $ 5,502,584 $ 5,348,266 $ 5,346,084 2 % 9 % Asset-based lending 1,473,344 1,545,038 1,552,033 1,365,297 1,299,869 (18 ) 13 Municipal 668,235 608,234 535,586 533,357 536,498 39 25 Leases 1,840,928 1,582,359 1,592,329 1,481,368 1,454,099 65 27 Commercial real estate Residential construction 76,877 66,957 55,941 57,037 51,464 59 49 Commercial construction 1,102,098 1,176,407 1,145,602 1,055,972 1,034,988 (25 ) 6 Land 307,955 282,147 304,775 283,397 269,752 36 14 Office 1,337,176 1,269,729 1,321,745 1,273,705 1,285,686 21 4 Industrial 1,836,276 1,777,658 1,746,280 1,668,516 1,585,808 13 16 Retail 1,304,444 1,331,316 1,331,059 1,395,021 1,429,567 (8 ) (9 ) Multi-family 2,560,709 2,305,433 2,171,583 2,175,875 2,043,754 44 25 Mixed use and other 1,425,412 1,368,537 1,330,220 1,325,551 1,289,267 16 11 Home equity 332,698 328,822 325,826 321,435 335,155 5 (1 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 2,207,595 2,086,795 1,965,051 1,749,889 1,606,271 23 37 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 80,701 57,161 34,764 13,520 22,707 NM NM Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 84,087 91,503 79,092 36,576 8,121 (32 ) NM Total core loans $ 22,490,701 $ 21,697,055 $ 20,994,470 $ 20,084,782 $ 19,599,090 15 % 15 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,169,623 $ 1,118,478 $ 1,136,929 $ 1,181,761 $ 1,227,234 18 % (5 )% Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 237,392 297,374 398,085 261,847 359,818 (80 ) (34 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 380,875 365,967 341,095 324,383 308,286 16 24 Insurance agency lending 897,678 879,183 906,375 833,720 813,897 8 10 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,103,820 4,983,795 4,781,042 4,271,828 4,178,474 10 22 Canada property & casualty insurance 745,639 729,545 760,405 665,580 677,013 9 10 Life insurance 8,090,998 8,004,856 7,608,433 7,354,163 7,042,810 4 15 Consumer and other 50,836 47,702 44,180 48,519 24,199 26 NM Total niche loans $ 16,676,861 $ 16,426,900 $ 15,976,544 $ 14,941,801 $ 14,631,731 6 % 14 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 7,898 $ 8,724 $ 18,547 $ 40,016 $ 74,412 (38 )% (89 )% Originated in 2021 21,025 34,934 63,542 213,948 483,871 NM (96 ) Total commercial PPP loans $ 28,923 $ 43,658 $ 82,089 $ 253,964 $ 558,283 NM (95 )% Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,196,485 $ 38,167,613 $ 37,053,103 $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 11 % 13 %

(1) NM - Not meaningful.

(2) Annualized

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022(1) Dec 31,

2021 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,668,160 $ 13,529,277 $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 (25 )% (11 )% NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,591,986 5,676,122 5,918,908 5,089,724 4,646,944 (6 ) 20 Wealth management deposits(2) 2,463,833 2,988,195 3,182,407 2,542,995 2,612,759 (70 ) (6 ) Money market 12,886,795 12,538,489 12,273,350 13,012,460 12,840,432 11 — Savings 4,556,635 3,988,790 3,686,596 4,089,230 3,846,681 56 18 Time certificates of deposit 4,735,135 4,076,318 3,676,221 3,735,995 3,968,789 64 19 Total deposits $ 42,902,544 $ 42,797,191 $ 42,593,326 $ 42,219,322 $ 42,095,585 1 % 2 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 30 % 32 % 33 % 32 % 34 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13 13 13 12 11 Wealth management deposits(2) 5 7 7 6 6 Money market 30 29 29 31 31 Savings 11 9 9 10 9 Time certificates of deposit 11 10 9 9 9 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit(1) 1-3 months $ 988,118 2.04 % 4-6 months 929,448 1.89 7-9 months 815,885 1.56 10-12 months 894,365 2.06 13-18 months 654,059 2.32 19-24 months 233,827 2.03 24+ months 219,433 2.20 Total $ 4,735,135 1.98 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,449,889 $ 3,039,907 $ 3,265,607 $ 4,563,726 $ 6,148,165 Investment securities(2) 7,310,383 6,655,215 6,589,947 6,378,022 5,317,351 FHLB and FRB stock 185,290 142,304 136,930 135,912 135,414 Liquidity management assets(3) 9,945,562 9,837,426 9,992,484 11,077,660 11,600,930 Other earning assets(3)(4) 18,585 21,805 24,059 25,192 28,298 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 308,639 455,342 560,707 664,019 827,672 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 38,566,871 37,431,126 35,860,329 34,830,520 33,677,777 Total earning assets(3) 48,839,657 47,745,699 46,437,579 46,597,391 46,134,677 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (252,827 ) (260,270 ) (260,547 ) (253,080 ) (254,874 ) Cash and due from banks 475,691 458,263 476,741 481,634 468,331 Other assets 3,025,097 2,779,002 2,699,653 2,675,899 2,770,643 Total assets $ 52,087,618 $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,598,291 $ 5,789,368 $ 5,230,702 $ 4,788,272 $ 4,439,242 Wealth management deposits 2,883,247 3,078,764 2,835,267 2,505,800 2,646,879 Money market accounts 12,319,842 12,037,412 11,892,948 12,773,805 12,665,167 Savings accounts 4,403,113 3,862,579 3,882,856 3,904,299 3,766,037 Time deposits 4,023,232 3,675,930 3,687,778 3,861,371 4,058,282 Interest-bearing deposits 29,227,725 28,444,053 27,529,551 27,833,547 27,575,607 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,088,201 1,403,573 1,197,390 1,241,071 1,241,073 Other borrowings 480,553 478,909 489,779 494,267 501,933 Subordinated notes 437,312 437,191 437,084 436,966 436,861 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,487,357 31,017,292 29,907,370 30,259,417 30,009,040 Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,404,036 13,731,219 13,805,128 13,734,064 13,640,270 Other liabilities 1,485,369 1,178,796 1,114,818 1,007,903 1,035,514 Equity 4,710,856 4,795,387 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 52,087,618 $ 50,722,694 $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 16,352,300 $ 16,728,407 $ 16,530,209 $ 16,337,974 $ 16,125,637

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 21,612 $ 17,466 $ 7,154 $ 2,118 $ 2,427 Investment securities 53,630 39,071 37,013 32,863 27,696 FHLB and FRB stock 2,918 2,109 1,823 1,772 1,776 Liquidity management assets(1) 78,160 58,646 45,990 36,753 31,899 Other earning assets(1) 289 275 210 181 194 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,997 5,371 5,740 6,087 7,234 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 500,432 403,719 321,069 286,125 289,557 Total interest income $ 582,878 $ 468,011 $ 373,009 $ 329,146 $ 328,884 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 14,982 $ 8,041 $ 2,553 $ 1,990 $ 1,913 Wealth management deposits 14,079 11,068 3,685 918 1,402 Money market accounts 45,468 18,916 8,559 7,648 7,658 Savings accounts 8,421 2,130 347 336 345 Time deposits 12,497 5,761 3,841 3,962 5,254 Interest-bearing deposits 95,447 45,916 18,985 14,854 16,572 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,823 6,812 4,878 4,816 4,923 Other borrowings 5,313 4,008 2,734 2,239 2,250 Subordinated notes 5,520 5,485 5,517 5,482 5,514 Junior subordinated debentures 3,826 2,809 2,050 1,567 2,744 Total interest expense $ 123,929 $ 65,030 $ 34,164 $ 28,958 $ 32,003 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,133 ) (1,533 ) (1,041 ) (894 ) (905 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 456,816 401,448 337,804 299,294 295,976 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,133 1,533 1,041 894 905 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 458,949 $ 402,981 $ 338,845 $ 300,188 $ 296,881

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.50 % 2.28 % 0.88 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Investment securities 2.91 2.33 2.25 2.09 2.07 FHLB and FRB stock 6.25 5.88 5.34 5.29 5.20 Liquidity management assets 3.12 2.37 1.85 1.35 1.09 Other earning assets 6.17 5.01 3.49 2.91 2.71 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.14 4.68 4.11 3.72 3.47 Loans, net of unearned income 5.15 4.28 3.59 3.33 3.41 Total earning assets 4.73 % 3.89 % 3.22 % 2.86 % 2.83 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 1.06 % 0.55 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Wealth management deposits 1.94 1.43 0.52 0.15 0.21 Money market accounts 1.46 0.62 0.29 0.24 0.24 Savings accounts 0.76 0.22 0.04 0.03 0.04 Time deposits 1.23 0.62 0.42 0.42 0.51 Interest-bearing deposits 1.30 0.64 0.28 0.22 0.24 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.63 1.93 1.63 1.57 1.57 Other borrowings 4.39 3.32 2.24 1.84 1.78 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 5.90 4.33 3.20 2.47 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.51 % 0.83 % 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 3.22 % 3.06 % 2.76 % 2.47 % 2.41 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.51 0.29 0.17 0.14 0.14 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.71 % 3.34 % 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.73 % 3.35 % 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.55 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

fortwelve months ended, Interest

fortwelve months ended, Yield/Rate

fortwelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,323,196 $ 4,840,048 $ 48,350 $ 6,779 1.45 % 0.14 % Investment securities(2) 6,735,732 4,779,313 162,577 97,258 2.41 2.03 FHLB and FRB stock 150,223 135,873 8,622 7,067 5.74 5.20 Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,209,151 $ 9,755,234 $ 219,549 $ 111,104 2.15 % 1.14 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 22,391 25,096 955 657 4.27 2.62 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 496,088 959,457 21,195 32,169 4.27 3.35 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 36,684,528 33,051,043 1,511,345 1,135,155 4.12 3.43 Total earning assets(4) $ 47,412,158 $ 43,790,830 $ 1,753,044 $ 1,279,085 3.70 % 2.92 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (256,690 ) (284,163 ) Cash and due from banks 473,025 432,836 Other assets 2,795,826 2,884,548 Total assets $ 50,424,319 $ 46,824,051 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,355,077 $ 4,029,662 $ 27,566 $ 7,739 0.51 % 0.19 % Wealth management deposits 2,827,497 2,361,412 29,750 4,534 1.05 0.19 Money market accounts 12,254,159 11,801,788 80,591 32,031 0.66 0.27 Savings accounts 4,014,166 3,734,162 11,234 1,583 0.28 0.04 Time deposits 3,812,148 4,447,871 26,061 42,232 0.68 0.95 Interest-bearing deposits $ 28,263,047 $ 26,374,895 $ 175,202 $ 88,119 0.62 % 0.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,484,663 1,236,478 30,329 19,581 2.04 1.58 Other borrowings 485,820 514,657 14,294 9,928 2.94 1.93 Subordinated notes 437,139 436,697 22,004 21,983 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 10,252 10,916 4.10 4.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 30,924,235 $ 28,816,293 $ 252,081 $ 150,527 0.81 % 0.52 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,667,879 12,638,518 Other liabilities 1,197,981 1,068,498 Equity 4,634,224 4,300,742 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,424,319 $ 46,824,051 Interest rate spread(4)(7) 2.89 % 2.40 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (5,601 ) (3,601 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 16,487,923 $ 14,974,537 0.28 0.18 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4) $ 1,495,362 $ 1,124,957 3.15 % 2.57 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 5,601 3,601 0.02 0.01 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,500,963 $ 1,128,558 3.17 % 2.58 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Dec 31, 2022 7.2 % 3.8 % (5.0 )% (12.1 )% Sep 30, 2022 12.9 7.1 (8.7 ) (18.9 ) Jun 30, 2022 17.0 9.0 (12.6 ) (23.8 ) Mar 31, 2022 21.4 11.0 (11.3 ) (18.7 ) Dec 31, 2021 25.3 12.4 (8.5 ) (15.8 )

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Dec 31, 2022 5.6 % 3.0 % (2.9 )% (6.8 )% Sep 30, 2022 6.5 3.6 (3.9 ) (8.6 ) Jun 30, 2022 10.2 5.3 (6.9 ) (14.3 ) Mar 31, 2022 11.2 5.8 (7.1 ) (12.4 ) Dec 31, 2021 13.9 6.9 (5.6 ) (10.8 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of December 31, 2022 One year or

less From one to

five years From five to

fifteen years After fifteen

years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 555,594 $ 2,534,527 $ 1,592,024 $ 12,925 $ 4,695,070 Variable rate 7,852,693 1,352 49 — 7,854,094 Total commercial $ 8,408,287 $ 2,535,879 $ 1,592,073 $ 12,925 $ 12,549,164 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 430,152 2,744,033 607,770 46,352 3,828,307 Variable rate 6,102,383 20,257 — — 6,122,640 Total commercial real estate $ 6,532,535 $ 2,764,290 $ 607,770 $ 46,352 $ 9,950,947 Home equity Fixed rate 11,960 3,185 — 144 15,289 Variable rate 317,409 — — — 317,409 Total home equity $ 329,369 $ 3,185 $ — $ 144 $ 332,698 Residential real estate Fixed rate 20,048 3,960 30,245 1,032,018 1,086,271 Variable rate 63,242 238,405 984,465 — 1,286,112 Total residential real estate $ 83,290 $ 242,365 $ 1,014,710 $ 1,032,018 $ 2,372,383 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 5,695,585 153,874 — — 5,849,459 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 5,695,585 $ 153,874 $ — $ — $ 5,849,459 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 91,363 470,117 22,185 — 583,665 Variable rate 7,507,333 — — — 7,507,333 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,598,696 $ 470,117 $ 22,185 $ — $ 8,090,998 Consumer and other Fixed rate 12,335 5,032 11 482 17,860 Variable rate 32,976 — — — 32,976 Total consumer and other $ 45,311 $ 5,032 $ 11 $ 482 $ 50,836 Total per category Fixed rate 6,817,037 5,914,728 2,252,235 1,091,921 16,075,921 Variable rate 21,876,036 260,014 984,514 — 23,120,564 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 28,693,073 $ 6,174,742 $ 3,236,749 $ 1,091,921 $ 39,196,485 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 3,850,970 One- month LIBOR 3,349,999 Three- month LIBOR 122,551 Twelve- month LIBOR 3,582,952 One- year CMT 3,812,549 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 84,837 SOFR tenors 7,670,959 Ameribor tenors 336,618 BSBY tenors 39,185 Other 269,944 Total variable rate $ 23,120,564

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR and SOFR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $3.3 billion tied to one-month LIBOR, $3.6 billion tied to twelve-month LIBOR and $6.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR. The above chart shows: