Just Funky Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List for Second Time

Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list for the Second Time

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Funky, one of the top Licensed merchandise manufacturers, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the General Excellence category. Inc.'s Best in Business awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact and influence in their fields, communities, the environment, and on society as a whole.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands Dec. 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities or their industries.

"Just Funky is honored to be included in the Inc. Best in Business list," said Raj Arora, CEO, Just Funky.

Just Funky is growing at an unstoppable pace with more than 20,000 independent retail partners across North America and now the European Union. The company has more than 110 employees with offices in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, Boca Raton and New Delhi. Just Funky manufactured goods can be found at big-name retailers like Gamestop, Spencer's, Target, Hot Topic, and more.

"Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

"I am so proud of our team's ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the value of quality and innovation to the consumers" said Pranav Arora, Head of Division of Just Funky.

About Just Funky

Just Funky is a global lifestyle company that is deliberately different, as it continues expanding with a growing presence in over 10,000 stores across the globe. It maintains partners with several global retailers, including Spencer's, Target, GameStop, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and more, including e-commerce partnerships with Stunned Mind. Beyond that, Just Funky is rapidly becoming the established authority on everything pop-culture with a growing variety of products created for fans, by fans.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

