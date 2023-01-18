Submit Release
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com 


