Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon: 1500 Block of Park Road, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect and victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, January 16, 2023, 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

