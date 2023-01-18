Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $67 Million in Funding Available Through the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Repair Program

Tallahassee, FL - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that $67 million is now available to communities impacted by Hurricane Sally through the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Repair Program (IRP). The program is designed to provide funding for local governments to strategically rebuild and harden infrastructure to prevent and reduce losses from future disasters. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, April 4, 2023, and additional information is available on the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally IRP webpage.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to continue strengthening Florida’s resilience for generations to come through programs like the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Infrastructure Repair Program,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “This funding provides a valuable avenue for infrastructure improvements in communities that were impacted by Hurricane Sally, and all eligible communities are encouraged to apply.”

State agencies and local governments within the federal and state Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas are eligible to apply for funding. Eligible counties include:



Bay County

Escambia County

Okaloosa County

Santa Rosa County

Walton County

School districts, nonprofit or not for profit organizations, and non-governmental organizations may apply in partnership with a state agency or local government. Eligible activities for funding include:

Restoration and Repair of infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Sally.

Debris removal.

Water and sewer facilities repair and hardening.

Repair to public facilities such as emergency community shelters.

Demolition and/or rehabilitation of publicly or privately owned commercial or industrial buildings.

Re-nourishment of dunes and/or dune restoration.

Economic revitalization.

To provide potential applicants with more information about Rebuild Florida programs for Hurricane Sally, the Department is hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register to attend the webinar, visit the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally IRP webpage.

The deadline to complete an application is Wednesday, April 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. For more information about the program, including how to complete an application, visit the visit the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally IRP webpage. For additional questions and assistance with the application process, please contact CDBGDRInfrastructureApp@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

The Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally IRP is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program. DEO is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.