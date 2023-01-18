Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 REBUILD Study for INOpulse® in Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease

Enrollment concludes earlier than anticipated; pivotal top-line data now expected mid-2023

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that the last patient has been enrolled in the ongoing Phase 3 REBUILD study of INOpulse®, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system, for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD). The Company now expects to report pivotal top-line results in mid- 2023.



“We are pleased to have completed enrollment in this important study sooner than previously anticipated, which represents a significant milestone for Bellerophon, our INOpulse clinical development program, and the fILD patient community. Based on the earlier than expected enrollment completion, we now expect to report top-line results from REBUILD in mid-2023,” said Naseem Amin, M.D., Chairman of Bellerophon’s Board of Directors.

“This study will provide the randomized dataset to evaluate the change in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) following treatment with INOpulse in patients with fILD. These patients struggle to perform basic activities of daily living, such as walking, climbing stairs, or showering. The ability to monitor changes in their level of physical activity, specifically the difference in MVPA as the novel endpoint, which correlates to household tasks and activities of daily living, has the potential to inform directly on the patient’s overall health, well-being, and quality of life. We are extremely grateful to our clinical sites for their support in the expeditious enrollment of this study and look forward to the availability of top-line results from REBUILD later this year,” said Peter Fernandes, Bellerophon’s Chief Executive Officer.

The REBUILD study is a pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose escalation and verification clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of pulsed inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) in patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis on long-term oxygen therapy. With a total of 145 patients enrolled, the study is powered >90%, (p-value of 0.01) for the primary endpoint of a change in MVPA measured by actigraphy, based on the results from Phase 2, and will be the basis for the submission of our NDA for approval in fILD.

For more information on the REBUILD Phase 3 study of INOpulse for the treatment of fILD, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference Identifier NCT0326710.

