Israel Acquisitions Corp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BEE CAVE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israel Acquisitions Corp (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. As previously announced, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.



The Company’s units began trading on the The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on January 13, 2023 under the ticker symbol “ISRLU.” Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ISRL” and “ISRLW,” respectively.

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Exos Securities LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Israel Acquisitions Corp

Israel Acquisitions Corp is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank-check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on high-growth technology companies that are domiciled in Israel, and that either carry out all or a substantial portion of their activities in Israel or have some other significant Israeli connection. The management team is led by Chairman, Izhar Shay, Chief Executive Officer, Ziv Elul, and Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Barzik Cohen.

