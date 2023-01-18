Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. to Conduct Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call on February 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 performance.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


