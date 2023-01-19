BLS International leaders discuss cooperation through public-private partnerships in Davos
The delegates are congregating at Davos, to engage and discuss this year's theme-'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.
BLS International Services Ltd. (NSE:BLS)
Living in the new world order with incubation and acceptance of the digital economy we have been able to surpass the boundaries and make the world flat.”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLS International's top leadership is participating in WEF Davos. As the Davos summit gets underway over 1,500 corporate leaders, 600 CEOs and policymakers from across the world have congregated in the Swiss town to discuss the most pressing issues being faced by the global economy. The theme for this year’s summit has been set as 'cooperation in a fragmented world'.
— Mr Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director BLS International
Global leaders have come together for the biggest gathering of thousands of people, including around a hundred participants from India, who are set to discuss this year's WEF theme 'cooperation in a fragmented world'. Amidst a somewhat unprecedented amount of turmoil in the global macroeconomic environment and geopolitical landscape, such a dialogue between world leaders is essential to draw and derive solutions to bring the world together. As the world navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and looks towards a more sustainable and equitable future, the role of India which retains its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world is primal in shaping the global dialogue.
India’s presence in Davos will solidify its position as a strong, resilient economy, acting as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage. Mr Diwakar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS International present at Davos said, “Global leaders must work together and cooperate as the globe continues to face numerous complicated and interrelated problems. To ensure a better future for everyone in a world that is becoming more and more fragmented, we must develop comprehensive and coordinated solutions to these issues. Fostering trust, cooperation, and resilience requires strengthening social cohesion, or the ties within a society. Social cohesion can aid in reducing conflict, promoting stability, and enabling groups to collaborate to achieve common goals by fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.”
Furthermore, he added, “From the very onset BLS International has been driven to constantly foster and create new public-private cooperation paradigms not just in India but around various global economies.”
Mr Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International present at WEF Davos commented, “Living in the new world order with incubation and acceptance of the digital economy we have been able to surpass the boundaries and make the world flat. As digitisation and automation become a norm, what will differentiate providers is the quality of service that will be translated into the customer experience. With this vision, I can proudly say that BLS International has swiftly turned from an Indian homegrown enterprise into a global corporation.”
Additionally, he said, “Very recently, we have touched a billion-dollar market capitalization establishing ourselves as a partner of choice with client governments worldwide with an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of Visa, Passport, Consular, E-governance, Attestation, Biometric, E-visa, and retail services while also providing citizen services to state and provincial governments. We ensure that consumers of service are enabled to have the best possible experience and are kept paramount.”
People are paying high visa fees, and exhibit strong ties to their home country, which may include providing letters of support from their spouse, parents, and senior government offices. They must also submit a plethora of documents, such as certified bank account statements, airline and hotel reservations, and proof of health and travel insurance. On top of all of this, they still frequently have trouble getting their visas approved. However, BLS International is making sure to provide a smooth and customer-friendly experience for its valued applicants.”
About BLS International
BLS International Services Limited (“BLS International”), member of the exclusive club of Indian unicorns and a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today Magazine, “Best under a Billion” company by Forbes Asia, and ranked amongst “Fortune India’s Next 500 companies”.
The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 27,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.
BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for Risk Management of Information.
BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS. Website: www.blsinternational.com
