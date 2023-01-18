An Interactive Workshop of Bias and Belonging with Author Hedreich Nichols on 3/2/23 in Brewer

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Office of Student Supports will be hosting author Hedreich Nichols on March 2, 2023, in Brewer. Nichols is an author and educational consultant helping teachers and districts amplify the voices of all students. With her Solution Tree title, Finding Your Blind Spots: 8 Guiding Principles to Overcome Implicit Bias in Teaching, Hedreich combines her experience as a “One Black Friend” and educator with academic research and pedagogical strategies to ensure that educators have the skills and knowledge they need to create more equitable classrooms and campuses.

Hedreich will be hosting a conference on behalf of the Maine DOE titled Bias and Belonging. This will be an interactive workshop. Check-in on March 2nd is from 8:15-8:30, and we will depart at 3:30 pm. There will be time for Q and A with Nichols and collaboration with participants. We invite you to our day with the author, Bias and Belonging.

Participation in the March 2nd event will include light refreshments and lunch provided at no additional cost. Those attending on behalf of school administrative units (SAUs) are eligible for a $125 reimbursement (payable to the SAU) for employee time/travel.8 CEUs will be awarded for participation on March 2nd.

For more information about this event, contact Melanie Junkins at melanie.junkins@maine.gov