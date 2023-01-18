Transcard Builds Foundation for UK and EMEA Expansion with New London Office

Transcard, a global leader in payments technology, today announced that it opened a London office in Mayfair as the foundation for its expansion in the UK and Europe.

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcard opened the new office after achieving tremendous growth over the past several years, with a current headcount of more than 100 employees in the United States and more than 170 employees worldwide. The company has seen rapidly increasing demand for its suite of embedded payment and finance solutions, particularly from the insurance, freight and logistics, and banking sectors.

Transcard helps banks, businesses, and Fintechs modernize their payment tech stacks with solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable, account-to-account (A2A) transactions, and supply chain financing. Transcard's cloud native payment platform seamlessly connects with any accounting software, ERP application or system of record as well as bank APIs and card payment gateways.

"Transcard is very excited to open its EMEA headquarters in London and looks forward to working with its international clients and business partners in this dynamic multicultural environment," commented Transcard President Chris Fuller. "Opening our London office is a natural next step for Transcard as we build upon our record growth and expand across the United Kingdom and Europe."

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor for London said, "London is Europe's leading tech hub, so I am thrilled Transcard has chosen to expand their team in our city as we work towards building a better, more prosperous London for everyone. The capital's vibrant mix of clients, partners, investors, regulators, and top tech talent makes London an ideal location for fintech companies like Transcard to grow and thrive."

Transcard already has invested close to $3 million in foreign direct investment in the United Kingdom. Transcard's investments in the United Kingdom will increase as the company acquires its Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulatory license, grows its UK staff across all business functions, and expands its partnerships with international financial institutions.

Transcard currently employs 16 full-time team members in the United Kingdom and is planning to hire 100 additional employees in the United Kingdom over the next three years. Transcard recently hired its first two executives based in the United Kingdom: David John, Transcard's vice president of global business development, and Daniel Callis, Transcard's executive vice president of global financial institutions. John and Callis will be based out of Transcard's London office.

