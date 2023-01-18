Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), the largest IVF center in Pennsylvania, further expands patient care across the commonwealth

With a new location in Chesterbrook, expansion of the office in Warrington, opening a new location in York, and the introduction of new physicians, SGF offers world-class fertility care with convenient access across Pennsylvania.

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility in Pennsylvania expands access to fertility care by opening a new state-of-the-art location in Chesterbrook and expanding the Warrington location. SGF also welcomes Nicole Marchetto, M.D., M.P.H., to the physician team.

"The updated and spacious Chesterbrook location will accommodate our growing practice and allow us to continue to meet our patients' needs," shares Isaac Sasson, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director for SGF in Pennsylvania. "As leaders in fertility care, SGF is committed to providing an exceptional patient experience at a practice that remains at the forefront of cutting-edge reproductive technology."

Opening in January 2023, SGF's new Chesterbrook location will be among one of the largest and most advanced labs in the region. SGF's Chesterbrook location will have a full-service embryology laboratory and is equipped with the latest technology to give patients every advantage on their journey to conceive. SGF also opened a new location in York earlier this month to provide top-tier fertility care for patients located in south-central regions of the state.

SGF is proud to have eight commonwealth locations stretching from Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Lehigh Valley, South Central Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh. SGF's locations throughout Pennsylvania provide highly specialized fertility care, including:

virtual and in-person new patient consults,

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

semen analysis,

low-tech fertility options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

elective egg freezing,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer,

LGBTQ+ family building,

financial counseling,

psychological support, and more.

Additionally, SGF is excited to welcome Nicole Marchetto, M.D., M.P.H., and Anne Hutchinson, M.D., to the Lancaster location. Located at 205 Granite Run Drive and conveniently situated off US Route 283 and near the Shoppes at Belmont town center, SGF's Lancaster location is proud to offer patients a caring and collaborative approach to patient treatment and care.

"I appreciate how SGF values the team model in that everyone plays an important role in the patient experience," shares Dr. Marchetto. "It's so important to me that our patients feel how much we care about them. The SGF care team provides superior patient-centered care. In addition, SGF has leveraged our high-volume experience to advance the field of research. I have so much respect for science and research and feel that working with SGF is the perfect fit for me."

With the only 100% refund program in the state, Pennsylvania patients have access to exclusive financial benefits at SGF to aid them on their parenthood journey. SGF has cared for Pennsylvania families for over a decade and is proud to have high satisfaction ratings from patients.

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment at SGF in Pennsylvania by calling SGF's New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or by submitting this brief form.

