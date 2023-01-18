Submit Release
Aurora, CO - Aurora Mental Health Center is now Aurora Mental Health & Recovery

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Mental Health Center is proud to announce our new name; we are now Aurora Mental Health & Recovery.

Since 1975, we have been devoted to caring for the emotional well-being and healing of our Aurora community. In that time, a lot has happened within the field of mental and behavioral health and recovery. While our commitment to providing quality care has never wavered, as an organization, we realized it became necessary for our brand to adapt and evolve as well.

Aurora Mental Health & Recovery is still the same organization you have come to know over the years. However, with this re-brand, we aim to be at the forefront of continued change within our field. We are making a promise to act with care, put our clients and community first, and rise to any challenge that comes our way. As the world evolves, so will we.

Our new logo and visual brand help us to better communicate these ideas while reinforcing the hope and compassion behind our state-of-the-art care. We are proud to be in Aurora, which is why the shapes in our logo nod to the peaceful plains that we love so much. With our new brand, we seek to inspire hope for a new day, alongside growth and better tomorrows.

Visit Aurora Mental Health & Recovery at AuroraMHR.org or call us at 303-617-2300 to learn about our services.

