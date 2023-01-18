Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,456 in the last 365 days.

SEAN BARR PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT OF THE AUSTIN COMPANY

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company announced that Sean Barr, former National Accounts Manager and Director of Project Planning, will assume the position of Vice President.

Sean Barr, former National Accounts Manager and Director of Project Planning, will assume the position of Vice President.

"Our clients find Sean to be a valued partner in the design-build process. He brings decades of food industry experience to every project, primarily focusing on the meat and poultry sector. We look forward to his growth potential in this core market," said President and CEO Mike Pierce.  

"I am thrilled to move into the position of Vice President at The Austin Company. This is a role that I have been working towards for decades, and I am excited to take on the new responsibilities and challenges that come with it," said Barr.

As Vice President, Barr will work closely with leadership and the market teams to help drive the growth of Austin's meat and poultry, alternative meat, and related food markets to ensure that Austin continuously improves and evolves to meet the needs of its customers.  

"When Sean joined Austin, we created a vision to become a preferred service provider to the meat and poultry industry and increase Austin's presence in that market. Through Sean's passion, perseverance, and his team's "Results, Not Excuses" mindset, Austin is now a design-builder of choice for many of today's leading meat and poultry producers," explained Sr. Vice President of Operations Matt Eddleman.  

Barr has worked in the food industry for over 35 years and has been with The Austin Company for 13 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University and obtained his master's degree in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management, DeVry University. He also holds Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute and Professional Project Executive (PPE) certification from Prodevia Learning. Barr is a sought-after speaker and thought leader within the food industry.  

Austin is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom.  The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima. To learn more about Austinwww.theaustin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sean-barr-promoted-to-vice-president-of-the-austin-company-301725210.html

SOURCE The Austin Company

You just read:

SEAN BARR PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT OF THE AUSTIN COMPANY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.