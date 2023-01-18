Announcing the Release of Leading and Managing a Differentiated Classroom, 2nd Edition Authored by Renowned Leaders in Differentiated Instruction

Arlington, VA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of Leading and Managing a Differentiated Classroom, 2nd Edition. Authored by Carol Ann Tomlinson and Marcia B. Imbeau, the second edition of this bestselling book offers new research and strategies that teachers need to create and maintain classrooms where every student thrives.

Enabling the Shift from Classroom Control to Classroom Collaboration

Issues related to classroom management are a leading cause of job dissatisfaction and hinder teacher retention efforts, especially with educators who are new to the field.

To overcome classroom management challenges, Tomlinson and Imbeau illustrate the effectiveness of leveraging differentiated instruction to cultivate support, routines, and lessons that honor each student's unique learning needs. Tomlinson, a world leader in differentiation practice, and Imbeau, a professor and member of ASCD's Differentiated Instruction cadre, clarify how to turn the philosophy of differentiation into a way of being in the classroom.

With this vision of differentiated classrooms established, the authors share proven techniques for

Creating effective routines

Addressing common sticking points

Pivoting if a lesson isn't delivering the desired outcomes

… and handling various other classroom management tasks.

The Educator's Blueprint for Implementing Differentiated Instruction

Designed to mobilize an ideological approach into real-world classroom environments, this updated edition builds on the framework from the first edition. It includes advice on structuring and pacing lessons, organizing learning spaces and materials, and real-life examples from classrooms at every grade level. The book contains two parts, with the first half focused on leading a pivot toward differentiated classroom and the second half exploring practical classroom management.

About the Authors

Carol Ann Tomlinson is William Clay Parrish Jr. Professor Emeritus at the University of Virginia's School of Education and Human Development, where she served as Chair of Educational Leadership, Foundations, and Policy and Co-Director of the University's Institutes on Academic Diversity. Earlier, she spent 21 years in public education, teaching students in high school, preschool, and middle school and administering programs for struggling and advanced learners. She was Virginia's Teacher of the Year in 1974. In 2023, Tomlinson was ranked #12 in the Education Week Edu-Scholar Public Presence Rankings of the 200 "university-based academics who are contributing most substantially to public debates about schools and schooling," and as the #3 voice in Curriculum & Instruction. She works with educators internationally to create successful learner-focused classrooms.

Marcia B. Imbeau is a professor and childhood/elementary education program coordinator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Arkansas, working in its teacher preparation program. She has 40 years of experience as a classroom teacher in public schools, a coordinator of university-based summer/Saturday enrichment programs, and a presenter to teachers, instructional leaders, and administrators throughout the United States and internationally. For the past 25 years, Imbeau has worked as a university liaison in local public schools to assist interns and their mentor teachers, a role that allows her to help prepare a new generation of K–6 educators and K–12 teachers of advanced learners.

