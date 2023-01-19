MyEListing.com Launches the Nation’s First Completely Free Commercial Real Estate Agent Directory

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free-to-use, national commercial real estate (CRE) listings and data platform, has recently launched one of the country's largest, free commercial real estate agent directories, with over 12,000 active agents and brokers specializing in buyer, seller, leasing, and tenant representation.

Users can search for and browse commercial real estate agents and brokers local to their area, contact them, review them, look at transaction statistics, see their recent listings, and more.

If a user wants to locate a specific brokerage, office, or company, a search function also exists to do just that. From there, they can view the organization’s website, recent listings, current agents, and reviews, and send them a direct message.

MyEListing.com’s directory also helps agents and brokers market themselves effectively: Its Featured Agent function allows them to place their profiles at the top of their local market’s search results page to boost awareness and increase their chances of being selected.

“Our launching of this directory is yet another step towards removing any and all barriers in the commercial real estate industry,” says Caleb Richter, CEO of MyEListing.com. “We’re beyond excited to provide this free, helpful resource to CRE professionals, both new and experienced, and witness the benefits this transparency will bring the industry.”

Every agent listed in the directory provides credentials, specialties, contact information, job titles, education, noteworthy clients, and more to provide complete transparency to potential clients.

Those who have worked with an agent or broker listed in the directory can also leave reviews compliant with MyEListing.com’s review guidelines on that agent or broker’s profile.

About:
MyEListing.com is a national and free-to-use commercial real estate platform supporting real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. They support the likes of NAI Global, Marcus & Millichap, and Colliers, among others.

Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
+1 512-779-4228
brian@myelisting.com
