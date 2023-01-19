Veteran-Owned TangoSquared and Walfen Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership expands technical capabilities and extends geographic footprint for both companies

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TangoSquared LLC, a Syracuse, NY-based marketing, design, and application development agency is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Walfen Technologies, an enterprise application development firm based in Cartagena, Spain.

The two companies have successfully worked together on several large-scale applications with TangoSquared handling user experience design and Walfen providing application development and project management. “Our combined skills sets are so complimentary, Walfen is great at transforming our user experience designs into world-class applications. It just makes sense for our companies to work together” said Thomas Theriault, TangoSquared founder, and CEO.

Walfen Technologies is well known in Europe having completed many high-profile development projects in the financial and e-commerce sectors. “We recognized early on that TangoSquared was experts in design and user experience; we began to think how we could make this situation more formal?” said Miguel Ruiz, CEO of Walfen Technologies. “The strategic partnership enhances both companies’ offerings significantly!” Ruiz said.

The two companies will continue to work from their bases in Spain, Poland, and the United States. For more information contact TangoSquared Communication Director, Serena Romero at Serena@tangosquared.com.



About TangoSquared

Founded in 2006, TangoSquared is a veteran-owned graphic design and application development agency headquartered in Syracuse NY. Our services include branding and marketing communications, media production, UX design and implementation, application architecture, and development. Get more information about TangoSquared: https://TangoSquared.com

About Walfen Technologies

Walfen is a software company specializing in designing and developing high-quality, secure software applications. Our services cover full life cycle software development, including infrastructure, backend, and frontend. Walfen’s mission is to offer custom software solutions characterized by top quality and excellent performance. Get more information about Walfen: https://walfen.com