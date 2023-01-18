Submit Release
Sen. Fontana Announces Over $700,000 for Outdoor Spaces in Allegheny County

Allegheny County – January 18, 2023 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $782,853 in state grants for outdoor and recreation spaces in Allegheny County. Grants were awarded to the Allegheny Land Trust and City of Pittsburgh from the DEP Growing Greener Plus Program and the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program, respectively. 

“I’m happy to see our communities receive investments from both Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,” said Senator Fontana. “These grants will enhance outdoor spaces in the district and provide more recreation opportunities for the entire county.”

DEP awarded $282,953 to the Allegheny Land Trust for the design and construction of St. John’s Green in Brighton Heights on the former St. John’s Hospital site. The funds will be used to create a large rain garden and to plant a meadow. Once complete, the space will offer trail opportunities through an interconnected trail system, bicycle repair stations, naturalized vacant property, and a green space.

DCNR awarded $499,900 to the City of Pittsburgh for the rehabilitation of Allegheny Landing Park on the North Shore. The work will include renovation of the plaza, historic railings, and pedestrian walkways. Funds will also support the installation of lawn, meadow, and rain gardens and ADA access.

A full list of Growing Greener grant recipients in the Southwest and Community Conservation Partnerships grant recipients can be found online.

