From Reality TV'S #1 dating show "READY TO LOVE" TO "Kountry Wayne," cast TO OPENING A new CHURCH IN Buckhead Atlanta

BISHOP CHRIS OPENS A NEW CHURCH IN BUCKHEAD, ATLANTA ON JANUARY 29, 2023, AT 10AM EST AT THE GALLOWAY SCHOOL

Frustration is life's eviction notice informing you that you can no longer live on that level.” — Christopher Evans

BUCKHEAD ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Bishop Christopher Evans announced some exciting news stating that Destiny Church is expanding to the Buckhead Atlanta Community and opening a new campus on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 10 AM EST. The first service will be held at the beautiful Galloway School Auditorium across from Chastain Park. Buckhead is an affluent and bustling community home to diverse ethnic groups, celebrities, and highly successful individuals. Bishop Chris and Destiny Church aim to impact this community by providing a creative and modern approach to ministry. Bishop Chris realizes the challenges of placing a church in a diverse community with various religious views and perspectives. However, Bishop Chris is qualified and equal to the task.

With a ministry tenure spanning over three decades, his ministry has impacted millions globally. With a witty communication style, audiences can relax and receive his message. Besides being comical, Bishop Chris is a creative genius causing him to be exceptionally innovative. This skill allows him to communicate effectively by appealing to an individual’s multiple ways of grasping and receiving information. In addition, Bishop Chris is an influential and prolific preacher and teacher who mixes his experience with education to simplify biblical texts, making them applicable and practical.

Bishop Chris has an array of accomplishments and accolades. Currently, he is working on a Doctoral Degree in Strategic Leadership from Regent University. In conjunction with his educational endeavor, Bishop Chris is a television personality. As a single male living in Atlanta, he was a part of Will Packer’s #1 hit dating reality show “READY TO LOVE” Season 1. Recently, he joined the cast of the FACEBOOK and YouTube comedy sensation “Kountry Wayne.” He has been a featured guest on Christian television’s most popular broadcast station, “TBN” (Trinity Broadcast Network). He authored his first book entitled “Another Chance: Your life is not over” and is presently writing his first screenplay. He is the founder of The Christopher Collection, a custom clothing line for men and women.

Bishop Chris and the Destiny Church Buckhead leadership team are excited about this new venture. Destiny Church is a church for everyone from all backgrounds and experiences. The focus of the ministry is “Transformation,” assisting individuals to become the best version of themselves. On January 29, 2023, this organization will take the next step, blazing a new trail by helping individuals find their purpose and fulfill their destinies.

We invite you to attend this service as we start the next phase of the journey. For more information or Booking Bishop Chris, don’t hesitate to contact us at cevans@dwci.org.

