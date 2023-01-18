Overnight Closure of U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will close the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 at W Lone Mountain Rd. from 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 20. Northbound U.S. 95 traffic will be detoured to the Craig Rd. offramp, onto N Rancho Dr., and back to U.S. 95 at Rancho. The northbound U.S. 95 ramp from Craig Rd. will be closed during this time.

The overnight closure is required to remove falsework put in place for bridge construction over U.S. 95. Lone Mountain Rd. is being widened over U.S. 95 to provide increased capacity and more reliable travel times for drivers in Northwest Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.