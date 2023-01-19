John Stockton to be Keynote Speaker for COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference

John Stockton, keynote speaker at January 28, 2023 COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference in Wenatchee, WA

Truth and Accountability Project Washington (TAPWA) invites the public to the conference to be held January 28 in Wenatchee, Washington.

The failed public health response to the COVID pandemic ruined lives and changed our country forever” — Bill Sullivan

WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informed Choice WA (ICWA) has announced that NBA legend John Stockton will be the keynote speaker at the COVID-19 Pandemic-Response Harms Conference being organized by the Truth and Accountability Project Washington(TAPWA). Stockton is a rising voice in the medical freedom and informed consent movement nationally. The event will take place Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center in downtown Wenatchee, Washington. Doors open at 1 p.m.

TAPWA, a grassroots advocacy organization, has partnered with ICWA to invite the public to this conference / listening session that will give voice to people harmed by the pandemic response, be it through vaccine injuries, vaccine mandates, hospital protocols, closure of businesses, schools, churches, or effects of forced masking. Selected members of the public who RSVP can share their stories to garner support and create historical records. Medical, mental health, and legal experts will present information and resources to help begin the healing process for individuals and the community.

Bob Runnells, vice-president of ICWA, explained that individuals are often ignored by the medical, public health, and government agencies that they have counted on and believed in. "The policies guiding the COVID pandemic response should logically be questioned and accountability demanded where failures occurred," he said. "A free and just society requires this."

“They told us it would be ‘fifteen days to flatten the curve," said newly appointed Chelan-Douglas County Board of Health member Bill Sullivan, "They told us to sacrifice and trust the experts for the ‘greater good.' In nearly three years since that infamous day, we have witnessed the upending of science, logic, and medicine and the suspension of our constitutional rights. The failed public health response to the COVID pandemic ruined lives and changed our country forever, while doing nothing to stop the spread of the disease. Educated skeptics were censored by media; medical professionals were silenced into submission and many were fired; elected officials seemed asleep at the switch; and the public has been shamefully ignored at every turn. But now the dam is breaking. Truth always finds a way. Join the movement. Share your story and learn from others to bring healing and hope to this community.”

ICWA is a nonprofit organization with both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) designations that supports medical freedom, informed consent, and scientific integrity in public policy.

Event details can be found at: https://InformedChoiceWA.org/TAPWA