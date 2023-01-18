All Things Judicial Features Recent Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Investiture Ceremonies

In the latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast, we listen to excerpts from the January 2023 investiture ceremonies of Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Trey Allen and North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud. In the first segment, Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby administers the oath of office to Associate Justice Allen, who then shares his thoughts on the important role of the Supreme Court in our society.

"Why does the public at large honor our judgments," Justice Allen asked during the ceremonial session. "It seems to me in the final analysis, the willingness of our society to abide by judicial decisions flows from people's confidence in the impartiality and fairness of our courts."

In the second segment, North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillon presides over Chief Judge Stroud’s investiture. Chief Justice Newby administers her oath of office and Chief Judge Stroud shares her thoughts on the importance of these ceremonies as a way to increase public trust and confidence in our courts and strengthen the rule of law.

"A reason to have this (public) investiture is to bring us together and to give people a chance to learn a little bit about our courts," Chief Judge Stroud said during the ceremony. "I believe when people learn more about our judicial system, this knowledge helps increase public trust and confidence in our courts and that strengthens the rule of law."

Full videos of Associate Justice Allen's investiture and Chief Judge Stroud's investiture can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.