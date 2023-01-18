TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities

NASHVILLE–The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023.

Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities applied for grant funds that could be used to purchase computers, laboratory or instructional equipment, library resources, or to pay intern development program fees or examination fees. Since the grant program began in 2002, over $5.30 million has been awarded to the Tennessee universities

“I am proud to say that the Architectural and Engineering Examiners Board has been a longtime supporter of the Architecture, Engineering, Landscape Architecture, and Interior Design degree programs at Tennessee universities through the Board's Grants to Higher Education Program,” said Board Chairman Rick Thompson. “Tennessee is a national leader because our universities supply our state with skilled, well-trained design professionals. For over twenty years, these grants have strengthened Tennessee’s degree programs, giving Tennessee design professionals the tools they need to design the built environment where we live, work, and thrive.

The 13 universities receiving grant funding in 2023 represent Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

West Tennessee: University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, University of Tennessee-Martin, and Union University.

Middle Tennessee: Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Belmont University, and Lipscomb University.

East Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and East Tennessee State University.

Through the State Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers, the state sets standards for the education, experience, and performance of those who wish to practice these professions. Tennessee has over 15,000 active engineers, over 4,000 architects, and a total of over 20,000 design professionals who are licensed by the Board. Any person who uses the title of architect, engineer, landscape architect, or interior designer or advertises to provide those services in Tennessee, must be appropriately licensed.

For more information on the Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners, visit us online or contact the Board at 615-741-3221, 800-256-5758, or email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov.