Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,457 in the last 365 days.

TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities

NASHVILLE–The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023.

Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities applied for grant funds that could be used to purchase computers, laboratory or instructional equipment, library resources, or to pay intern development program fees or examination fees. Since the grant program began in 2002, over $5.30 million has been awarded to the Tennessee universities

 “I am proud to say that the Architectural and Engineering Examiners Board has been a    longtime supporter of the Architecture, Engineering, Landscape Architecture, and Interior  Design degree programs at Tennessee universities through the Board's Grants to Higher  Education Program,” said Board Chairman Rick Thompson.  “Tennessee is a national leader  because our universities supply our state with skilled, well-trained design professionals. For  over twenty years, these grants have strengthened Tennessee’s degree programs, giving  Tennessee design professionals the tools they need to design the built environment where we  live, work, and thrive.

The 13 universities receiving grant funding in 2023 represent Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

West Tennessee: University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, University of Tennessee-Martin, and Union University.

Middle Tennessee: Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Belmont University, and Lipscomb University.

East Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and East Tennessee State University.

Through the State Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers, the state sets standards for the education, experience, and performance of those who wish to practice these professions. Tennessee has over 15,000 active engineers, over 4,000 architects, and a total of over 20,000 design professionals who are licensed by the Board. Any person who uses the title of architect, engineer, landscape architect, or interior designer or advertises to provide those services in Tennessee, must be appropriately licensed.

For more information on the Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners, visit us online or contact the Board at 615-741-3221, 800-256-5758, or email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov.

You just read:

TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.