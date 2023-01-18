Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective 1.18.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Steven Lim:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Detective Lim, a highly respected member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who dedicated his life to serving his community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Detective Lim’s family, friends and colleagues during this painful time.”

On January 15 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Detective Lim suffered a medical emergency while on duty and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detective Lim, 52, was a 26-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Special Victims Bureau.

He is survived by his wife, Pilan, four daughters and a son.

In honor of Detective Lim, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.