Oatey Co. promotes Paul McKay to Vice President, Canada

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the promotion of Paul McKay to Vice President, Canada. In his new role, McKay will now lead the daily operations of Belanger (Tubular Industries of Canada), in addition to his existing responsibility for G.F. Thompson and Oatey Canada SCS.

McKay came to Oatey when the company acquired G.F. Thompson in 2016. Since joining Oatey, he has held the position of Director, Manufacturing & Distribution, Canada; and, most recently, General Manager, Canada, overseeing company operations for G.F. Thompson Company and Oatey Canada SCS.

"Paul is a proven leader within the Oatey organization and in our Canadian operations," says Michelle Newland, Executive Vice President, and Chief International Business Officer. "Leveraging his strong leadership and team-building skills, I am confident Paul will drive business growth as we continue to invest in Belanger and our operations in Canada."

