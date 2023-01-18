CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NEO, SGLY and GOTU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO

NEO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2020 - April 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, NeoGenomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY

SGLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 12, 2021 - November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 7, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had misrepresented the true educational background of its former CEO, Yang Jie; 2) Yang Jie had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, had committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, China Commercial Credit ("CCC"), which failed after reporting massive losses; (3) there existed material related party transactions with SOS Information Technology New York Inc. (where Jie's wife was Vice President) and Rich Trading, whose CEO was defendant Lei Nie, the husband of Singularity CFO Tuo Pan; (4) Singularity director John Levy had been a director at CCC from January 2013 through December 2016 as CCC failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls, and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and was ultimately subject to a United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (6) as a result, the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. GOTU

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Gaotu American depository shares between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 28, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, and this policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

