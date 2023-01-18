Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,506 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Fund for Development Expands Operations in the Caribbean Countries With Agreement to Fund Expansion Project of University of the West Indies at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda

 

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) CEO, Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, and Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, signed an $80 million financing agreement for the expansion project of the University of the West Indies at Five Islands (UWI) in Antigua and Barbuda. The agreement represents a significant milestone, with Antigua and Barbuda being the 85th state to receive funding for a major development project from SFD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005742/en/

To help reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the Caribbean, the agreement will promote scientific innovation and add additional educational facilities to the university.

Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, expressed his appreciation for the development efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development, which will enhance the educational sector in Antigua and Barbuda and its neighboring countries.

Aimed at making the university more sustainable, the financing agreement involves constructing seven energy-efficient buildings. The project will cover a total area of nearly 95,160 m², and serve 5,000 students annually.

The expansion project will also cater to neighboring Caribbean countries that extend from the southeast of North America and eastern Central America to the north and east of South America.

Commenting on the project, the CEO of the SFD, Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, stated: "Through financing this project, the SFD aims to expand the scope of its operations in the Caribbean, which is in line with the efforts made by the Kingdom's government to build bridges of cooperation for development with the international community. The project will further support international efforts to achieve sustainable development across different social and economic areas."

He added: "The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to supporting development in different countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. The UWI expansion project is in line with the Fund's financing policy, which is based on achieving SDGs by providing the necessary support for development projects while also focusing on infrastructure and productivity sectors with humanitarian impacts. The expansion project falls under SDG 4, quality education, which is essential for achieving economic growth."

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005742/en/

You just read:

Saudi Fund for Development Expands Operations in the Caribbean Countries With Agreement to Fund Expansion Project of University of the West Indies at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.