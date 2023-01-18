Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,506 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Set of Robot Toys for Children (FJK-175)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a great set of robot toys that children can play or battle with," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the ROLLEYZ. My design would encourage fun and imaginative hands-on play without the use of a television or video game screen."

The invention provides a unique set of robot toys. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also offers an alternative to passive screen time and it eliminates the need for batteries or chargers. The invention features a fun and child-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-set-of-robot-toys-for-children-fjk-175-301721401.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Set of Robot Toys for Children (FJK-175)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.