Poloniex Celebrates 9th Anniversary with New Product Launches

Entering into a decade on January 18, 2023, Poloniex kicked off with a fresh start by revamping its website and app with a new user interface along with a new slogan - "Connecting you to the power of crypto," which reflects Poloniex's determination to help more people to potentially achieve financial success through cryptocurrency opportunities.

Moreover, Poloniex starts off the new year with the launch of its futures grid trading bot with more products and services, such as staking, a lite version of the app and website, fiat on-ramp, and beyond in the pipeline. With the new features and services, Poloniex aims to provide customers with a secure way to possibly help financial flexibility, diversify investment portfolios, and potentially optimize overall trading experiences.

As a proponent of emerging technologies, Poloniex is committed to focusing more on emerging markets and the development of the Web3 ecosystem. By doing so, the exchange will take part in hackathons, further optimize the knowledge-based platform, Polopedia, and organize in-person events to meet crypto enthusiasts around the world.

"The past nine years have been a huge success for Poloniex since it has expanded to regions like CIS, LATAM, MENA, and APAC thanks to the team's dedication and determination," Eddie Jiang, Head of Marketing of Poloniex, remarked. "Our achievements wouldn't be possible without the support of our users, and we will continue to provide them with better products and services in the future."

Founded in 2014, Poloniex has achieved a lot of milestones. In 2022, the exchange launched a new trading system and trading API. In addition, Poloniex also added cross-margin modes to the spot and futures trading products last year to potentially further elevate customers' trading experiences.

About Poloniex

Founded in January 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange that supports spot and futures trading. With a world-class trading platform, Poloniex received funding from H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, in 2019 to widen its international customer base. Poloniex now provides services in over 100 countries and regions, in various languages. In 2022, Poloniex launched its new trading system with higher speed, stability, and usability. Joining hands with TRON, which is the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica with TRX granted statutory status as legal tender in the country, Poloniex will continue on its mission to connect users to the power of cryptocurrency.

