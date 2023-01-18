Fashion Trailblazer Billy Porter to Speak at MAGIC and PROJECT Las Vegas Fashion Events

MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas announce theater legend, fashion and LGBTQ+ icon Billy Porter will participate in a moderated conversation to kick off the three-day wholesale fashion event slated for February 13-15, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PROJECT and MAGIC Las Vegas stand for diversity in the fashion community; Porter represents these values as a public figure and celebrity speaker

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005358/en/

The Singer, Director, Actor, and Producer won an Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his performance as ‘Pray Tell' in the FX series Pose. A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter also has numerous theatre credits, including the role of ‘Lola' in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won a Tony Award and a Grammy Award. As a recording artist, he most recently released the single Stranger Things. Upcoming, he will star in the features 80 For Brady and Our Son. Porter also directed an episode of Fox's forthcoming anthology series Accused.

"Billy Porter will bring his spirited brilliance as a fashion powerhouse to the MAGIC Las Vegas stage," said Kelly Helfman, President of MAGIC and PROJECT Fashion Events. "He has an incredibly bold sense of style, his story and his vision offer a unique perspective, and these are the types of messages we want to share with our audience."

All guests registered for the co-located events are invited to attend Billy Porter's session scheduled for opening day February 13th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center where Porter will discuss everything from his avant-garde sense of fashion to his take on being a role model in the fashion community.

This is an exclusive event only open to MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas attendees, exhibitors, and press. A valid event badge is required for entry.

For more information on how to attend or become an exhibitor, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

Members of the press can register to attend at www.fashionresource.com.

Follow us on Instagram at PROJECT Las Vegas, MAGIC Las Vegas

ABOUT INFORMA MAGIC LAS VEGAS

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers – from big-box to boutique – with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel, footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005358/en/