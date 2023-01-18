Oatey Co. names Christen Allen to Lead Expanded Sales Effort into Tile Showrooms

Fifteen-year industry veteran with a deep background in kitchen and bath showrooms will head new department targeting the tile field

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has announced that National Showroom Sales Manager Christen Allen will now lead tile showroom sales in addition to the kitchen and bath market, serving as Sales Manager, Showroom and Tile Sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005881/en/

In her expanded role, Allen will nurture relationships with tile showrooms on behalf of Oatey and L.R. Brands, which includes QuickDrain shower solutions and the 1916 Collection, featuring the new Freestanding Tub Drain. The change reflects Oatey's commitment to further serving the tiler and increasing access to its products in tile showrooms.

Allen joined Oatey last September after nearly 13 years with Elkay Manufacturing Co, prior to which she also served as a showroom manager at Ferguson Enterprises Inc. She also served several years on the ASA Executive Council for Woman in Industry.

"Christen brings a very strong pedigree in the bath and kitchen showroom space to Oatey," says Patrick Aquino, Oatey Vice President of Sales, Wholesale. "She understands that world so well, we quickly realized that she was the right person to lead our efforts to expand and deepen our presence in tile showrooms. Her leadership skills and business acumen, along with the synergies between the tile and plumbing verticals, will help spur our growth in the tile space."

Allen is a graduate of Georgetown University with a B.S. in Business Administration and Management. She is based in Louisville, KY.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005881/en/