myLife A.D. Launches The First End-of-Life Planning and Remembrance Platform

myLife A.D. is the most engaging solution on the market to help families save important documents and create memories for loved ones, even after they are gone.

UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- myLife A.D. Launches The First End-of-Life Planning and Remembrance PlatformmyLife A.D. is the platform for those who wish to store vital information, records, digital media and special memories for family and friends on a secure AWS cloud server.myLife A.D. has changed the way loved ones are supported and remembered by providing a solution that supports the needs of end-of-life planning. This includes aging family members, terminal illness or simply the desire to preserve precious memories.“One of the most cited hard aspects of death is the knowledge that a person will not live to witness important occasions like children graduating, getting married, watching grandchildren grow, or celebrating anniversaries. What if it doesn’t have to be that way? What if you could congratulate your daughter on her wedding day? What if you were able to say happy anniversary to your husband? What if you could say happy birthday to your son? That is what myLife A.D. makes possible, connecting with your loved ones even after your passing,“ said Terence Johnson, Founder and CEO of myLife A.D.With myLife A.D., members can draft and schedule email messages with optional voice or video attachments to be sent in the future. myLife A.D. believes that when people die the memories they’ve created over a lifetime should live on – those memories can be shared and keep one’s memory alive.myLife A.D. provides a roadmap and tools that make the process of end of life planning easier to navigate. A secure cloud vault allows members the ability to store digital media and important documents in an easily accessible central location with the ability to assign a trustee who will gain access to the account after the member’s death. Aside from the storage benefit, this access also relieves the stressful or emotional burden that’s often placed on families after the passing of a loved one. All sensitive data is encrypted, or hashed using 256-bit encryption, to ensure protection at the highest level of security.About myLife A.D.myLife A.D. is the first holistic end-of-life planning and remembrance platform. We’ve created the most engaging solution on the market to help families save important documents and create memories for loved ones, even after they are gone. We have changed the way that loved ones are supported and remembered.For complete information, visit: www.mylifead.com

Your Peace of Mind Platform