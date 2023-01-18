New Women-Owned Luxury Jewelry Retailer Opens in Allen, Texas
Two Women with 35 Years of Combined Industry Experience Bringing Luxury Jewelry Retail to Allen, TexasALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hashtag Fine Jewelers, a new women-owned luxury jewelry retailer, is proud to announce the grand opening of its retail store in Allen, Texas. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be performed by the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, February 7th at 11:30 AM CST, marking the official opening of the store. The public and members of the media are cordially invited to attend.
Located at 975 SH-121, Suite 180, Allen, Texas 75013, Hashtag Fine Jewelers offers a wide variety of diamond jewelry, including bridal, wedding and engagement rings, GIA certified diamonds, watches, and custom-designed pieces. The store also provides jewelry appraisals, repair, and insurance services for valuable pieces.
The store has been founded by Co-Owners Anjali Agarwal and Khadejeh Sayed, who bring 35 years of combined industry experience to the table. Anjali Agarwal has been in the wholesale diamond business for over 15 years and has strong expertise in supply-chain and sales. Khadejeh Sayed is a seasoned veteran in the retail jewelry industry with over 20 years of experience in the sale of luxury jewelry and watches.
"We are excited to bring our vision of a luxury jewelry store to Allen, Texas," said co-owner Anjali Agarwal. "Our store offers the best jewelry selections and services at the most competitive rates in North Texas, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to our showroom and helping them find the perfect piece of jewelry."
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be a grand opening event with special offers and giveaways throughout the week and into the weekend.
