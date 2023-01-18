Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a moderated conversation with University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics founder and director David Axelrod on January 20, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. EST / 3:15 p.m. CST. The Secretary will offer perspective on the Biden Administration’s approach to foreign policy and help mark the Institute’s 10-year anniversary.

The conversation, taking place at the University of Chicago, will be open press and live streamed on www.state.gov and the Department of State YouTube channel.

Media interested in attending in person must RSVP no later than 5:00 p.m. on January 19 to addok@uchicago.edu. Press call time and access instructions will be provided to all registered media prior to the event.