New AI Tool Helps Put an End to Cultural and Racial Bias in Corporate Hiring
Upwardly Global Enlists HiredScores's Bias-Mitigating AI to Accelerate Immigrant, Refugee HiringNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upwardly Global, the first and longest-serving organization advancing the inclusion of professional immigrants and refugees into the U.S. workforce, and HiredScore, the leading explainable and ethical talent orchestration solution powering over 40% of the Fortune 100, today announced a partnership to apply first-of-its-kind technology to help remove systemic hiring biases impacting immigrants and refugees and proactively connect Upwardly Global’s talent to skill-aligned corporate jobs.
The partnership aims to reduce hiring biases by applying HiredScore’s fully explainable, ethical artificial intelligence (AI) – which directly combats unconscious biases of traditional screening systems and hiring processes – to surface Upwardly Global’s immigrant and refugee professionals for open roles and incorporate this underrepresented talent into existing applicant pools. As a result, highly qualified immigrant and refugee candidates within Upwardly Global’s network will become visible to the largest and most innovative organizations in the world.
“Upwardly Global’s inclusive hiring model has already helped over 9,000 immigrants and refugees find purposeful, family-supporting jobs here in the U.S.,” says Jina Krause-Vilmar, President & CEO of Upwardly Global. “By incorporating new bias-eliminating AI into existing recruitment processes, this partnership has immense potential to uplift jobseekers otherwise overlooked by traditional AI, driving inclusive workforce growth for years to come.”
By 2030, immigrants and their children will drive 97% of net workforce growth, requiring the urgent removal of biases and hiring barriers to drive economic growth and inclusion into the future.
“We are seeing unprecedented interest from clients to increase underrepresented talent in their workforces, including expanding to incorporate new populations of diverse talent, such as refugees and immigrants. Despite the demand, the friction and challenges of accessing such talent by HR teams and hiring managers has left many of these goals unfulfilled,” says Athena Karp, CEO & founder of HiredScore. “This partnership will bring a first-of-its-kind automatic connection of Upwardly Global talent directly to recruiting and sourcing teams within their existing workflows, expanding the visibility of these talents by HR teams and increasing employer’s diversity goal achievement.”
The partnership will build and test this platform through Q1 of 2023.
Upwardly Global is a national nonprofit focused on eliminating employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals. Upwardly Global’s innovative skill-building and networking programs coach internationally-trained professionals in rebuilding their professional careers and engage U.S. employers in accessing their talents through inclusive hiring practices. To date, Upwardly Global has placed more than 9,000 immigrant and refugee job seekers, adding over $600 million to the economy each year.
HiredScore is the leading provider of Talent Orchestration technology. HiredScore’s artificial intelligence, automation, and deep integrations empower the largest and most innovative companies in the world to safely and transparently drive critical business outcomes in recruitment productivity, diversity hiring, internal mobility, and total talent management. HiredScore's proprietary technology provides compliant-by-design AI that seamlessly connects to data and systems to power the shift to proactive and fair HR decisions. HiredScore is live in 150 countries and available in 70 languages.
