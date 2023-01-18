Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,332 in the last 365 days.

Looki Looki Jazzi, The Web3.0 Social Game is coming to Metaverse

Advanced XR Vtuber virtual concert platform Vapollo Group has made an announcement to enter the web3.0 scene

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced XR Vtuber virtual concert platform Vapollo Group (www.vapollogroup.com), one of world’s biggest XR developer, which provides technology encompasses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) with mixed reality (XR), has made an announcement to enter the web3.0 scene, under its new web3 game studio establishment Vato Labs.

Vato Labs, web3.0 gaming studio by Vapollo Group, will encompass all web3 efforts under one umbrella, and set to launch a 2D Party Game “Looki Looki Jazzi” on RACA3.com and USM.world virtual world metaverse, where RACA will be the payment token of the games.

“Looki Looki Jazzi” aims to be the web3.0 equivalent of online social game “Goose Goose Duck”. The game is prepared to provide customizable options for players such as in-game characters-avatars and skins for partnered Vtubers (Virtual Youtubers). There will also be slots option to get characters-avatars.

Vato Labs also set to appoint overseas and international gaming influencers Youtubers and streamers as game design consultant and game tester during the development process of “Looki Looki Jazzi” that will be published on RACA (USM.World) - one more indicator of Vapollo Group’s determination to scale its web3 efforts and expand its virtual experiences.

Mike

https://www.raca3.com

(1) Twitter: https://twitter.com/RACA_3

https://twitter.com/USMverse

https://twitter.com/LookiAvatar

(2) Website: https://www.raca3.com

https://www.usm.world

https://www.looki.games

(3) Medium: https://raca3.medium.com

Contact: team@radiocaca.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Looki Looki Jazzi

Advanced XR Vtuber virtual concert platform Vapollo Group has made an announcement to enter the web3.0 scene

You just read:

Looki Looki Jazzi, The Web3.0 Social Game is coming to Metaverse

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.