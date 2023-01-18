CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Endeavor Group’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EDR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”) (NYSE: EDR) breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. If you are an Endeavor shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Endeavor’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Endeavor in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Endeavor, and whether Endeavor and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On January 9, 2023, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus wrote a letter to the CEO of Endeavor, calling on Endeavor to remove Dana White as president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (“UFC”), a mixed martial arts promotion company, after video surfaced of Mr. White striking his wife with a closed fist at a New Year’s Eve celebration.

What You Can Do

If you are an Endeavor shareholder, you may have legal claims against Endeavor's directors and officers.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

