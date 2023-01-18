Submit Release
Perkiomen Township Road Improvement Begins Next Week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township

01/18/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Perkiomen Township will be performing roadway improvements next week on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Perkiomen Township, Montgomery County. 


Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Perkiomen Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #

