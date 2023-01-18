Submit Release
Patients With Cancer are Encouraged to Consult Providers Regarding COVID Vaccines

Visit StayHealthySunshine.org for more information

We encourage everyone with compromised immune systems to stay informed of the health benefits of COVID vaccines."
— Andrea Stephenson
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the FDA, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness from infection. Patients with cancer or weakened immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Andrea Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer for the Health Council of Southeast Florida, which sponsors Florida's Local Health Councils' COVID-19 community awareness campaign: Stay Healthy, Sunshine, says to speak with your healthcare provider to decide the best option for your specific health situation.

Moffitt Cancer Center is the only Florida-based National Cancer Institute-designated (NCI-designated) Comprehensive Cancer Center and one of just 53 centers in the U.S. According to the Center's website, all individuals with weakened immune systems might be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Their website says that COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe for most cancer patients, and although some cancer treatments may alter their effectiveness, vaccination is an important preventive measure. They encourage individuals to speak with their providers to understand more about the vaccine.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center clinical experts have determined that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use or approved by the FDA are safe and recommended for former and current cancer patients. Their website notes that patients currently receiving chemotherapy, immunotherapy, CAR T-cell therapy, stem cell treatments, or participating in clinical trials can be vaccinated.

MD Anderson suggests that current or past breast cancer patients or those who had or will have surgery involving lymph nodes in their armpits should ask to receive the vaccine in the arm opposite of their cancer site or surgery to help support immune response and lessen lymph node enlargement.

Stephenson notes that cancer patients in treatment should consult their medical care team to coordinate vaccination with their treatment schedule. "We encourage everyone with compromised immune systems to stay informed of the health benefits of COVID vaccines," says Stephenson.

Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.

You just read:

