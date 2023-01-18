Mississippi Lottery Announces December Transfer to State

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its December transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

Check Your Numbers

One $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions® drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs. The ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the Mega Ball. The player added the $1.00 Megaplier option, otherwise the ticket would have been worth $10,000.

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now an estimated $439 million, with an estimated cash value of $237.3 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $439,000. The Mega Millionsjackpot for Friday is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.

###