SIR GARY KONG ANNOUNCES WALL ST MAGAZINE SET TO LAUNCH MARCH 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong announces his group will be publishing Wall St Magazine in March 2023 and has appointed Madison Avenue. This publication will bring to life the luxury lifestyle surrounding the power behind Wall Street movers and shakers. The magazine will be geared to reach entry level to CEO finance and media executives, today's private jet flyers, cigar aficionados, Spa Enthusiasts, Fashion Icons, Exotic Car owners I renters, today's Billionaires and leading entrepreneurs. We are scheduled to publish quarterly with the premier issue hitting the stands and consumer end of March - April 2023. In March 2023 at Wall Street Hotel Sir Gary Kong adds, "We are staging a high profile press reception unveiling the cover and our mission." We will always have Icons on the cover, such as Elon Musk, and other CEO's such as Jeff Bezos, from a vast array of industries who are world changing entrepreneurs, contribute to the economy and free thinkers.
Wall St Magazine will also be very promotional driven and has a marketing - Events Division. We plan on hosting several events throughout 2023, via our advertisers and sponsors and will also be staging our very own Wall St Magazine Conference in September 2023.
Michael Jacobson
Wall St Magazine will also be very promotional driven and has a marketing - Events Division. We plan on hosting several events throughout 2023, via our advertisers and sponsors and will also be staging our very own Wall St Magazine Conference in September 2023.
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
email us here