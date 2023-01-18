Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Signify in Davos

In Davos, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the CEO of Signify (previously Philips Lighting), Eric Rondolat.

Eric Rondolat briefed the head of state on the progress and prospects of the initiatives being carried out in Azerbaijan, notably in the liberated territories - cities of Shusha and Aghdam.

President Ilham Aliyev praised Signify's work in Azerbaijan, noting in particular that the lighting systems of more than eleven cities, including Baku, Sumgayit, and Gandja, have already been completed via smart projects and smart solutions. The head of state described this as one of Azerbaijan's significant green energy policy initiatives in recent years. It was highlighted that these new technologies would significantly reduce electricity use.

The chief executive officer of Signify stated that all of these cities would be administered from a central location by use of an intelligent system, with servers located in Azerbaijan. According to him, this will allow Azerbaijan to conserve greater energy.

Eric Rondolat also updated President Ilham Aliyev about the implementation of the façade lighting in Baku, the lighting of the TV tower in Shusha, and the agricultural sector initiatives. He emphasized that project implementation in the agricultural sector has already begun. "This will result in a more than doubling of greenhouse productivity. Significant energy savings will be achieved, which is particularly important for business assistance."

The head of state underscored the significance of these projects and the necessity of continuing cooperation between Signify and Azerbaijan's relevant agencies.