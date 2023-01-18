Submit Release
Expansion of Azerbaijan's energy projects discussed in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 18 - 18 January 2023, 18:20

In Davos, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the CEO of bp, Bernard Looney.

During the meeting, the parties praised bp's sustained presence in Azerbaijan. They reviewed the transfer of Azerbaijan's energy projects to a new phase, the rise of gas volume, bp's active participation in renewable energy initiatives, and the extension of current projects.

Bernard Looney thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the long-term strategic partnership.

The CEO of bp commended President Ilham Aliyev on his many accomplishments and Azerbaijan's rapid development. In addition to highlighting the significance of Azerbaijan's achievements in the context of the global financial crisis, Bernard Looney drew attention to the massive infrastructure construction projects in the liberated regions.

The accomplishments in Azerbaijan, according to Bernard Looney, constitute the beginning of significant development processes.

