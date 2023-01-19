Submit Release
POODL Token Expands Their Core Team to Bolster Success in 2023

POODL Token are bolstering their already experienced core team to maximize success in the 2023 crypto market

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POODLToken is excited to announce an addition to the core team. In keeping with the spirit of being a community owned token, one of our very own is stepping up to the plate to serve the community.

Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. will be joining POODL officially as COO. Ricky is a former candidate for the US Senate and ran for Governor of Arkansas. He was the first black man to run for the US Senate in Arkansas history. Ricky also serves on organizational boards and brings a wealth of knowledge to the token.

He said in a statement, “ I hope to bring the skills and abilities I have acquired working in multiple disciplines to the project, so it will be one of the main players in decentralized finance, web3, gaming, and bringing crypto to small businesses .” He continued, “crypto is not going away and it is up to the enthusiasts and developers to bring it to mass adoption.”

Our holders should hold their heads up high knowing that POODL is continuing to work hard to build value and utility.

POODL Token are an upcoming powerhouse in NFT Gaming, e-commerce payments and the educational space within cryptocurrency. With over 50,000 investors.

